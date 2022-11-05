Photos: No. 13 Penn State men’s hockey upsets No. 1 Michigan at Pegula Ice Arena

In front of the second largest crowd in Pegula Ice Arena history, No. 13 Penn State shut out No. 1 Michigan on Friday night.

The 3-0 win over the Wolverines marked the first win over a No. 1 ranked team in Nittany Lions program history. They improve to 9-0-0 to start the year and 3-0-0 in conference action.

Below are scenes from the statement win:

Penn State’s Tyler Gratton skates down the ice with the puck ahead of a Michigan defender during the game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at Pegula Ice Arena.

Penn State men’s hockey plays Michigan in front of 6,445 fans, the second largest in Pegula Ice Arena history on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

Penn State’s Connor MacEachern skates down the ice with the puck during the game against Michigan on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at Pegula Ice Arena.

Penn State’s Ashton Calder skates down the ice with the puck ahead of Michigan’s Ethan Edwards during the game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at Pegula Ice Arena. .

Penn State’s Christian Berger cuts around Michigan’s Jackson Hall during the game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at Pegula Ice Arena.

Penn State’s Ture Linden high-fives teammates after his goal in the second period of the game against Michigan on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at Pegula Ice Arena.