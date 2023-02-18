Photos: NHL Stadium Series game between the Hurricanes and Capitals

In February 2020, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced a Stadium Series game had been awarded to the Hurricanes and would be held at Carter-Finley. The pandemic stalled things, eventually pushing the game back to 2023, but its here now.
Viktor Arvidsson scored two goals, Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists, and Adrian Kempe scored his eighth goal in four games during the Los Angeles Kings' 6-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night in a feisty edition of the Freeway Faceoff. Pheonix Copley made 16 saves before the Kings’ unlikely No. 1 goalie got a match penalty in the final minute of the second period for throwing punches with his blocker during a big brawl. Copley also skated out to accept John Gibson’s invitation for a center-ice goalie fight, but linesmen intervened first.
Richard Petty may still reign as NASCAR’s King, but with Jimmie Johnson wresting control of Petty’s old race team, he is definitively not the boss. Johnson and Petty are the only living seven-time NASCAR champions — and that appears to be where the similarities end inside Legacy Motor Club's front office. The 85-year-old Petty, who is officially Legacy's ambassador, said Saturday he has bruised feelings and little say in the direction of the race team since Johnson bought into the ownership group.
Simu Liu has tweeted out his displeasure at being compared to an Asian man in a “celebrity look-a-like” segment simply because of their coethnic background. The incident happened at the NBA’s Celebrity All-Star game on Friday night. “I had a great time but this wasn’t cool,” the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” […]
Thomas Pieters has delivered a sizeable blow to Europe’s Ryder Cup hopes by signing for LIV Golf, despite assuring the DP World Tour that he was committed to trying to appear on Luke Donald’s side in September’s match.