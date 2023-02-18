Photos: NHL Stadium Series game between the Hurricanes and Capitals

See photos from the festivities, celebrations and action from the NHL’s Stadium Series game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals.

In February 2020, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced a Stadium Series game had been awarded to the Hurricanes and would be held at Carter-Finley. The pandemic stalled things, eventually pushing the game back to 2023, but its here now.

Check back for more photos throughout the night.

Carolina Hurricanes’s Seth Jarvis, left, and his teammates arrive for their Stadium Series game against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, February 18, 2022 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

Fans tailgate before the NHL Stadium Series game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.