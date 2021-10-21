Photos: Netflix employees walk out in protest of Chappelle comedy special, transphobic remarks

Blossom C. Brown, left, and Eureka O'Hara support Netflix employees during a protest over the streamer's decision to air Dave Chappelle's "The Closer" on Vine Street in Hollywood on Wednesday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Transgender Netflix employees and their allies gathered Wednesday morning on Vine Street in Los Angeles to protest the streaming giant’s decision to release Dave Chappelle’s controversial new comedy special. Some of the comedian’s supporters showed up too.

Vito Gesualdi, center, yells in support as members of the Netflix employees and others during protest over Dave Chappelle's Netflix comedy special, which contains transphobic material. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Jace Rubino, left, and Ruby Bachemin show support as Netflix employees, activists, public figures and supporters gathered to protest Wednesday outside the Netflix office on Vine Street in Hollywood. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Activists Neverending Nina, right, hugs Pierre Phipps at the employee walkout at Netflix on Wednesday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Vico Ortiz, center, chants during a walkout by transgender Netflix employees and their allies outside the giant streamer's office on Vine Street in L.A. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Netflix employees, activists, public and supporters protest the release of Dave Chappelle's controversial new comedy special. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

"Transparent" creator and activist Joey Soloway speaks in support of Netflix employees during a protest in Hollywood on Wednesday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Netflix employees hug during protest in Hollywood on Wednesday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

