Photos: Netflix employees walk out in protest of Chappelle comedy special, transphobic remarks

Al Seib
·1 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: Eureka O&#39;Hara, right, and Blossom C. Brown, left, pull back after confronting free speech supporters as Netflix employees, activists, public figures and supporters gathered outside a Netflix location at 1341 Vine St in Hollywood Wednesday morning in support as members of the Netflix employee resource group Trans*, coworkers and other allies staged a walkout to protest Netflix&#39;s decision to release Dave Chappelle&#39;s latest Netflix special, which contains a litany of transphobic material. Hollywood on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).
Blossom C. Brown, left, and Eureka O'Hara support Netflix employees during a protest over the streamer's decision to air Dave Chappelle's "The Closer" on Vine Street in Hollywood on Wednesday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Transgender Netflix employees and their allies gathered Wednesday morning on Vine Street in Los Angeles to protest the streaming giant’s decision to release Dave Chappelle’s controversial new comedy special. Some of the comedian’s supporters showed up too.

Vito Gesualdi, center, yells in support during a walkout by Netflix employees.
Vito Gesualdi, center, yells in support as members of the Netflix employees and others during protest over Dave Chappelle's Netflix comedy special, which contains transphobic material. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Jace Rubino, left, and Ruby Bachemin, right, show support during a Netflix walkout.
Jace Rubino, left, and Ruby Bachemin show support as Netflix employees, activists, public figures and supporters gathered to protest Wednesday outside the Netflix office on Vine Street in Hollywood. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Activists Neverending Nina, right, hugs Pierre Phipps, left, at the employee walkout at Netflix.
Activists Neverending Nina, right, hugs Pierre Phipps at the employee walkout at Netflix on Wednesday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Vico Ortiz, center, chants during the employee walkout at Netflix.
Vico Ortiz, center, chants during a walkout by transgender Netflix employees and their allies outside the giant streamer's office on Vine Street in L.A. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Netflix employees, activists, public and supporters gather in protest outside the Netflix office in Hollywood.
Netflix employees, activists, public and supporters protest the release of Dave Chappelle's controversial new comedy special. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Activist Joey Soloway speaks in support of Netflix employees during a protest in Hollywood.
"Transparent" creator and activist Joey Soloway speaks in support of Netflix employees during a protest in Hollywood on Wednesday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Netflix employees hug during protest in Hollywood on Wednesday.
Netflix employees hug during protest in Hollywood on Wednesday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

