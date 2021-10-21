Photos: Netflix employees walk out in protest of Chappelle comedy special, transphobic remarks
Al Seib
·1 min read
Transgender Netflix employees and their allies gathered Wednesday morning on Vine Street in Los Angeles to protest the streaming giant’s decision to release Dave Chappelle’s controversial new comedy special. Some of the comedian’s supporters showed up too.
Kylian Mbappe admitted to requesting a transfer before 2021-22 season and with his Paris Saint-Germain expiring next summer, it now seems inevitable the 22-year-old star will become a Real Madrid player.
BOSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez was perfect through four, took a two-hit shutout into the seventh and became the first pitcher in the 2021 postseason to finish eight innings on Wednesday as the Houston Astros beat Boston 9-1 in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series and moved one win from a second straight trip to the World Series. Yordan Alvarez had three hits and three RBIs for Houston, which can clinch its third pennant in five years with a victory in Game 6 at home on Friday night. The Red Sox ne