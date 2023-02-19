Photos: NC State vs UNC in college basketball action

See photos from the NC State Wolfpack’s basketball game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

UNC has had an upper hand in this rivalry, winning 31 of the past 36 games.

The Pack’s biggest concern Sunday, again, is deciding how to best take on Armando Bacot, who had 23 points and 18 rebounds in UNC’s 80-69 win in the first game this season, Jan. 21 in Chapel Hill.

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) drives by N.C. State’s Terquavion Smith (0) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) drives to the basket against N.C. State’s D.J. Burns (30) during the first half on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) shoots as N.C. State’s Jack Clark (5) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) secures a rebound over N.C. State’s Ebenezer Dowuona (21) during the first half on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

N.C. State’s Terquavion Smith (0) collies with North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) during the first half on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Davis was called for a blocking foul.

North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) reacts a foul call by official Ted Valentine during the first half against N.C. State on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

N.C. State’s Jarkel Joiner (1) fouls North Carolina’s Puff Johnson (14) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.