Photos: NC State vs Creighton in the NCAA basketball tournament

See photos from NC State’s game against Creighton in the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in Denver, Colo., Friday, March 17, 2023.

The Wolfpack (23-10) come in as the No. 11 seed, an underdog to the Bluejays (21-12), the No. 6 seed in the NCAA South Region.

The game will feature a matchup between the team’s big men, State’s D.J. Burns, Jr. vs. Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner.

N.C. State’s Terquavion Smith (0) heads to the basket past Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Creighton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., Friday, March 17, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Terquavion Smith (0) reacts after fouling Creighton during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Creighton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., Friday, March 17, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Casey Morsell (14) drives to the basket past Creighton’s Trey Alexander (23) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Creighton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., Friday, March 17, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s D.J. Burns Jr. (30) works against Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Creighton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., Friday, March 17, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Jack Clark (5) defends Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Creighton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., Friday, March 17, 2023. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com