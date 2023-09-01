Photos: NC State takes on UConn for 2023 season opener

It is the first game for the Wolfpack’s new quarterback Brennan Armstrong, a transfer from Virginia, and offensive coordinator Robert Anae. The Pack also has a number of returning starters, including Payton Wilson and Adayn White.
N.C. State led 10-7 at the half.
Here are photos from the game. Keep checking back during and after the game for more images.
China's BYD on Friday said it will start selling its second electric vehicle model in Japan this month, as it seeks to secure a foothold in a market that has given rise to some of the world's best-selling auto brands. The automaker in a statement said it will take orders for its Dolphin car from Sept. 20, in what could become a worry for Japanese rivals which are struggling in China against BYD and other domestic manufacturers amid a rapid shift to EVs. BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, will also announce Dolphin pricing on that date.
Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald join forces for the last time as You Pod to Win the Game as they react to a wild news week around the NFL. Jonathan Taylor may never play another snap for the Indianapolis Colts, the Dallas Cowboys shock the world and trade for Trey Lance, Josh Jacobs gets a one-year deal, Joe Burrow returns to practice ahead of his contract extension, and the crew give their most surprising cuts from roster cutdown day.
Novak Djokovic suffered a heavy fall in his otherwise routine win over Spanish No.5 Bernabe Zapata Miralles. Having dived like a goalkeeper to reach a wide ball, he spent a worrying moment curled up in a foetal position with his forehead pressed to the court.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Canadian Nathan Rourke will begin his NFL career on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice roster. According to a source, the Victoria native cleared NFL waivers Wednesday and will join the Jaguars' practice roster. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as Jacksonville hadn't formally announced the move. The Jaguars waived Rourke on Monday despite the six-foot-two, 209-pound Rourke having a stellar pre-season with the club, completing 23-of-35 passes for 348 yards with
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have waived quarterback Matt Corral, their third-round draft pick in 2022, without him ever having taken a snap from center in a regular-season game for the franchise. Corral missed his entire rookie season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in a preseason game against the New England Patriots. The Panthers drafted Bryce Young No. 1 overall and added veteran Andy Dalton via free agency this offseason under new coach Frank Reich, leaving Corral's chance
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The opponent names will become more recognizable for USA Basketball now. Nikola Vucevic awaits on Friday, Jonas Valanciunas on Sunday, and if the Americans keep progressing through this FIBA World Cup the challenges will only get tougher. To that, they say this: Good. Second-round play at the World Cup starts Friday, with a 32-team field to start the tournament now down to 16 contenders for the Naismith Trophy. The U.S. is one of eight teams with 3-0 records, and those