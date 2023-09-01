Photos: NC State takes on UConn for 2023 season opener

The N.C. State football team opened its season playing the Connecticut Huskies in East Hartford, Conn. Thursday, August 31, 2023.

It is the first game for the Wolfpack’s new quarterback Brennan Armstrong, a transfer from Virginia, and offensive coordinator Robert Anae. The Pack also has a number of returning starters, including Payton Wilson and Adayn White.

N.C. State led 10-7 at the half.

Here are photos from the game. Keep checking back during and after the game for more images.

From left N.C. State’s C.J. Clark (5), Payton Wilson (11) and Kamal Bonner (34) head out to the field to warmup before N.C. State’s game against UConn at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. Thursday, August 31, 2023.

N.C. State quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) stiff-arms Connecticut linebacker Jackson Mitchell (8) as he runs for yards during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UConn at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. Thursday, August 31, 2023.

N.C. State wide receiver Keyon Lesane (15) gets around Connecticut defensive back Stan Cross (4) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UConn at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. Thursday, August 31, 2023.

N.C. State linebacker Jaylon Scott (2) tackles Connecticut quarterback Joseph Fagnano (2) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UConn at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. Thursday, August 31, 2023.

N.C. State quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) throws during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UConn at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. Thursday, August 31, 2023.

N.C. State wide receiver Julian Gray (8) pulls in the reception while defended by Connecticut linebacker Jackson Mitchell (8) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UConn at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. Thursday, August 31, 2023.

N.C. State running back Delbert Mimms III (34) breaks free from Connecticut defensive back Durante Jones (2) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UConn at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. Thursday, August 31, 2023.

N.C. State linebacker Devon Betty (26) can’t stop Connecticut running back Devontae Houston (1) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UConn at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. Thursday, August 31, 2023.

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren and linebacker Payton Wilson (11) appeal to the officials during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UConn at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. Thursday, August 31, 2023.