Photos: NC State takes on South Carolina in NCAA women’s basketball Final Four

It’s been 26 years since NC State’s women’s basketball team made it to the Final Four of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Friday’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse marks their second appearance ever.

The No. 3 seeded Wolfpack, coached by Wes Moore, is taking on undefeated No. 1 South Carolina team, coached by Dawn Staley. Both want a chance at the national championship on Sunday night.

Here are photos from the game.

N.C. State’s Zoe Brooks and South Carolina’s MiLaysia Fulwiley scramble for a loose ball during the first half of the Wolfpack’s Final Four matchup at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.

N.C. State’s Saniya Rivers drives between South Carolina’a Sania Feagin and Ashlyn Watkins during the first half of the Wolfpack’s Final Four matchup at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.