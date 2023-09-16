Photos: NC State football vs VMI

NC State faced off against VMI in a non-conference matchup at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

The Wolfpack and Virginia Military Institute began their football series back in the 1890s but the game on Saturday is the first time they’ve played against each other in 77 years.

The Pack have only scored 24 points in each of their two previous games and look to improve on that in their game against the Keydets.

N.C. State running back Michael Allen (2) tries to break free from Virginia Military Institute defensive back Josh Knapp (17) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against VMI at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) wraps up Virginia Military Institute running back Rashad Raymond (5) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against VMI at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

N.C. State quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) looks downfield to pass during the first half of N.C. State’s game against VMI at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

N.C. State wide receiver Julian Gray (8) gains yards after making the reception during the first half of N.C. State’s game against VMI at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

N.C. State defensive back Robert Kennedy (8) returns an interception for a touchdown during the first half of N.C. State’s game against VMI at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

N.C. State running back Delbert Mimms III (34) celebrates after scoring on a one-yard touchdown run during the first half of N.C. State’s game against VMI at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

N.C. State quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) and teammates walk out of the tunnel to warmup before N.C. State’s game against VMI at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.