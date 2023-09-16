Photos: NC State football vs VMI

USA Basketball is back atop the FIBA men’s world rankings, even after failing to medal at the World Cup. The Americans flipped spots with Spain for No. 1 in the world in the updated rankings that were released Friday, reclaiming the top spot that they lost late last year. Spain is now No. 2, and World Cup champion Germany soared eight spots to No. 3 on the world list — the best in that program's history. It's certainly possible now that the Americans will keep the top spot leading into the Paris
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Philadephia's Bryce Harper was ejected for throwing his bat in frustration after he struck out in the third inning Friday night at St. Louis. Zack Thompson fanned Harper on a slow curveball to end the third. Harper hurled his bat from the batter's box up the third-base line in foul territory. It landed about 75 feet away, in front of the Phillies' dugout. Plate umpire Alex Tosi ejected Harper after the bat toss, and Harper yelled at Tosi before leaving the field. The Phillies we
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced on his Instagram Stories Thursday night that he had surgery to repair his torn left Achilles tendon on Wednesday. The post includes a picture of a smiling Rodgers in a blue medical cap and gown in a hospital bed with his left foot clearly bruised. Rodgers said the surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an orthopedic surgeon based in Los Angeles who has worked with numerous professional athletes during his career.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie Dawand Jones does everything extra large, so it's no surprise his first NFL start will be on a colossal stage. Monday night. In Pittsburgh. Against Steelers star T.J. Watt. Are you ready for some football? “Can’t wait,” Cleveland's unassuming 6-foot-8, 375-pound right tackle said Thursday. “Honestly, I couldn’t ask for nothing else.” Careful, kid. His matchup against Watt, one of the NFL's most feared edge rushers, will go a long way toward deciding if the Browns
HERZOGENRAUCH, Germany (AP) — German politicians published planned reforms to the country's sports system on Friday, seeking to stem a long-term slide down the Olympic medals table. The changes come less than a week after Germany won the Basketball World Cup despite a key government-backed ranking listing the game as having the lowest potential for success of any sport on the Summer Olympic program. That increased calls to rethink the system. “German competitive sport is currently largely unable