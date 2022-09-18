Photos: NC State football vs Texas Tech

See photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s game against the Texas Tech Raiders in a Power Five match-up at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday evening Sept. 17, 2022.

The game features two undefeated teams, pitting the talented Pack defense against the Texas Tech Air Raid attack.

Quarterback Devin Leary leads Dave Doeren’s Wolfpack with a sellout crowd expected.

N.C. State cornerback Aydan White (3) returns the interception 84-yards for a touchdown during the first half of N.C. States game against Texas Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

N.C. State linebacker Isaiah Moore (1) and a host of defenders stop Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith (7) during the first half of N.C. States game against Texas Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson (11), safety Cyrus Fagan (4) and cornerback Aydan White (3) tackle Texas Tech wide receiver Nehemiah Martinez (20) during the first half of N.C. States game against Texas Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

N.C. State running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye (0) scores on a 14-yard touchdown run during the first half of N.C. States game against Texas Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren questions the penalty call during the first half of N.C. States game against Texas Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

N.C. State running back Jordan Houston (3) gains yards during the first half of N.C. States game against Texas Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.