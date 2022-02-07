Photos: NASCAR clashes at the Coliseum

With a view of the snow-capped mountains in the background, NASCAR racers navigate the quarter-mile track during the Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The Coliseum hosted arguably the most unique event in its storied history Sunday when NASCAR took over the recently paved field for a wheeling-banging, bumper-breaking exhibition race featuring the sport's top racers.

Veteran Los Angeles Times photographer Allen J. Schaben was on hand to document the Coliseum's NASCAR debut. Here's a collection of his best photos from the motorsport showcase:

Corvette Racing driver Jordan Taylor, dressed in costume as his alter-ego race car driver Rodney Sandstorm, waves a racing flag as racing fans arrive at the Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Fabian Martinez, left, and his sons Jonathan, center, and Alexander wear racing helmet hats while playing games at the NASCAR Fan Fest. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A view of fireworks and the C-17 flyover from McChord AFB in Washington during the national anthem before the start of the Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

With a view of downtown Los Angeles and the snow-capped mountains in the background, NASCAR racers circle the quarter-mile track. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The pack of cars race around the quarter-mile track at the Coliseum. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Austin Cindric spins out and collects Bubba Wallace on the track during the race. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

NASCAR driver Joey Logano does a celebratory burnout to honor his pit crew after winning the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Amaya DiBella, center, waves a checkered flag as her grandparents, Vice DiBella, left, and John DiBella and mom Inez DiBella cheer after Joey Logano's win at the Coliseum. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

