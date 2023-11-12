Advertisement

Photos: N.C. State women’s basketball hosts UConn

Kaitlin McKeown
·1 min read

The N.C. State women’s basketball team hosts No. 2 UConn on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C.

The Huskies hold a six-game winning streak in the series.

Junior guard Aziaha James led the team with 26 points in the Wolfpack’s season opener against Charlotte.

UConn’s <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/players/64075" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Paige Bueckers;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Paige Bueckers</a> (5) draws an offensive foul against N.C. State’s Aziaha James during the first half of the Wolfpack’s game on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Aziaha James celebrates after a made basket during the first half of the Wolfpack’s game against UConn on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Aziaha James celebrates after a made basket during the first half of the Wolfpack’s game against UConn on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Zoe Brooks drives to the basket during the first half of the Wolfpack’s game against UConn on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Zoe Brooks drives to the basket during the first half of the Wolfpack’s game against UConn on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Wes Moore directs his team during the first half of the Wolfpack’s game against UConn on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Wes Moore directs his team during the first half of the Wolfpack’s game against UConn on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com