Photos: N.C. State hosts the Citadel in season opener

Kaitlin McKeown
·1 min read

N.C. State men’s basketball hosts the Citadel in its season opener on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

The Wolfpack defeated Mount Olive 89-79 in an exhibition match-up last week.

MJ Rice, a transfer from Kansas, attended the exhibition game but did not play. It was his public appearance with the team since the summer.

N.C. State’s DJ Burns Jr. drives baseline past the Citadel’s Quentin Millora-Brown during the first half of the Wolfpack’s season opener against The Citadel on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaab/players/163204" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Ben Middlebrooks;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Ben Middlebrooks</a> (34) drives to the basket past the Citadel’s <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaab/players/169922" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:AJ Smith;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">AJ Smith</a> during the first half of the Wolfpack’s season opener against The Citadel on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com
The Citadel’s AJ Smith and N.C. State’s DJ Horne chase after a loose ball during the first half of the Wolfpack’s season opener on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Casey Morsell drives between the Citadel’s <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaab/players/330668" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Christian Moore;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Christian Moore</a> and Elijah Morgan during the first half of the Wolfpack’s season opener against The Citadel on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com