PHOTOS: Ten tornadoes confirmed in Alberta outbreak on Wednesday
A whopping total of ten tornadoes hit Alberta during a prolific stretch of storms that swept the province on Wednesday.
Surveyors with the Northern Tornadoes Project, in conjunction with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), confirmed the unusually high number of twisters in a preliminary statement issued Thursday.
All ten tornadoes touched down between 2:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. local time, spanning eastern portions of the province from Iron Springs to Vermillion.
Some communities dealt with more than one tornado during this outbreak.
Four tornadoes touched down near Iron Springs during a 30-minute span on Wednesday afternoon, followed soon after by two tornadoes near Enchant. Additionally, one tornado was reported in each Lake Newall, Brooks, Cabin Lake, and Vermillion later in the afternoon.
All ten tornadoes were rated EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, and ECCC’s statement notes that only minor damage resulted from the outbreak.
The storms that produced these tornadoes also produced large hail and strong wind gusts along their paths.
Wednesday’s tornado outbreak eclipses the total number of tornadoes that touched down in Alberta in all of 2022, with only eight twisters reported in the province last year.
Multiple storm chasers and residents throughout the region documented the noteworthy severe weather event, capturing stunning visuals of the tornadoes as they towered over the landscape.
Below is a selection of videos and photos of the tornadoes making the rounds on social media.
Landspout tornado in progress Iron Springs 2:35 #abstorm pic.twitter.com/l6mUTrJ0zw
TORNADO near Iron Springs #abstorm Has lifted as of 238PM pic.twitter.com/hz4bndrJE8
pic.twitter.com/UcgtfVw6e0
TORNADO number 6, Enchant #abstorm 338PM pic.twitter.com/lNbgSHGHqO
Tornado an hour ago SE of Cessford AB pic taken by Colter Harden #abstorm pic.twitter.com/36eKtec70D
TORNADO south of Brooks #abstorm 438PM pic.twitter.com/f1gln8lhFU
Tornado E side of Brooks continues #abstorm 452PM pic.twitter.com/cpHCHn8suB
Video of the developing tornado just NE of Brooks earlier taken by Laura Ledene #abstorm pic.twitter.com/T1RzBjERbh
Likely WATERSPOUT over Lale Newell #abstorm 417PM pic.twitter.com/csKWkVDjTq
Possible tornado SE of Big Stone, Alberta #abstorm pic.twitter.com/xf5otDCMlY
WATCH: Massive landspout rips through fields
Sucks to be stuck not chasing my own backyard due ti work, but here is a picture of one of the Enchant tornados. Taken looking NNW from Taber 1528hrs #abstorm pic.twitter.com/7aVhp32mPc
Thankfully I am having a hard time finding damage from the Brooks tornado to report to EC and @NTP_Reports. If you have tornado damage send it in. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/2BInWua5Nw
abstorm tornado near Enchant AB 2 h ago. Video by @GeertjeLaurens2 pic.twitter.com/fVGPOAbhEH
abstorm just a 1/4 mile South of Enchant. This was 5 minutes before the dump of rain and hail pic.twitter.com/QsTbjnQQI0
Enchant Landspout TORNADO ongoing 3:22 pm #abstorm pic.twitter.com/CqYjsA0h4Z
Thumbnail courtesy of Collin Vare, taken west of Turin, Alta.