PHOTOS: Ten tornadoes confirmed in Alberta outbreak on Wednesday

A whopping total of ten tornadoes hit Alberta during a prolific stretch of storms that swept the province on Wednesday.

Surveyors with the Northern Tornadoes Project, in conjunction with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), confirmed the unusually high number of twisters in a preliminary statement issued Thursday.

All ten tornadoes touched down between 2:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. local time, spanning eastern portions of the province from Iron Springs to Vermillion.

Some communities dealt with more than one tornado during this outbreak.

Alberta Tornado Outbreak June 15 2023

Four tornadoes touched down near Iron Springs during a 30-minute span on Wednesday afternoon, followed soon after by two tornadoes near Enchant. Additionally, one tornado was reported in each Lake Newall, Brooks, Cabin Lake, and Vermillion later in the afternoon.

All ten tornadoes were rated EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, and ECCC’s statement notes that only minor damage resulted from the outbreak.

The storms that produced these tornadoes also produced large hail and strong wind gusts along their paths.

Wednesday’s tornado outbreak eclipses the total number of tornadoes that touched down in Alberta in all of 2022, with only eight twisters reported in the province last year.

Multiple storm chasers and residents throughout the region documented the noteworthy severe weather event, capturing stunning visuals of the tornadoes as they towered over the landscape.

Below is a selection of videos and photos of the tornadoes making the rounds on social media.

WATCH: Massive landspout rips through fields

Thumbnail courtesy of Collin Vare, taken west of Turin, Alta.