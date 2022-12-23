Photos: Monstrous winter storm causes mayhem for travelers trying to go home for the holidays

Holiday travelers are reflected in a window at Los Angeles International Airport. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Despite balmy weather in Los Angeles, dozens of flights were canceled out of Los Angeles International Airport on Friday as a “bomb cyclone” weather pattern tore through much of the United States.

Outbound planes to Seattle; Portland, Ore.; Vancouver; St. Louis; Cleveland; Indianapolis; Orlando, Fla.; and other cities were grounded while other flights were running with delays out of the airport.

Departures to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are grounded because of snow or ice as are flights to Portland International Airport, while airports like Dallas Fort Worth International are spraying planes with “deicing fluid” to remove snow and ice.

The delays and cancellations come as a massive “bomb cyclone” is barreling across the country, setting records for coldest temperatures ever recorded and blanketing parts of the country in snow.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, meteorologists said that a “very warm weekend” was in order.

“The coast and valleys of Southern California is more than likely going to be the warmest place across the nation this weekend,” said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the weather service in Oxnard.

Los Angeles could even see temperatures in the 80s on Christmas Day.

Holiday traveler Michael Bisenieks, 11, center, embraces relatives as he arrives at Los Angeles airport. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Canceled and delayed flights are posted at Los Angeles International Airport as winter weather hampers holiday travel across the country. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Southwest ticket agent Joyce Walker, left, helps a holiday traveler at LAX. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Holiday travelers from Edmonton, Canada, Elle Nguyen, 2, and parents Annielyn and Danny at Los Angeles International Airport. They said the temperature at home could dip to minus 40 degrees. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Holiday traffic winds around LAX. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.