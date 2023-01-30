Photos Of Michelle Yeoh's Elegant Style Evolution

Caroline Bologna
·8 min read

Michelle Yeoh’s illustrious career in cinema spans decades, and the same goes for her impeccable style. Following her Academy Award nomination for best actress on Tuesday, fans can’t wait to see if the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star takes home the trophy ― and which gorgeous ensemble she’ll wear for the ceremony.

From killer gowns to fabulous jackets, Yeoh has long brought a sense of elegance and grace to red carpets, fashion shows, galas and more. Here, HuffPost has rounded up 77 photos of her style evolution, from ’90s Bond girl to Oscar-nominated star.

1996
1996

Evan Agostini via Getty Images

1996

Yeoh at the premiere of "Supercop" in New York City on July 24, 1996.

1997
1997

Frank Trapper via Getty Images

1997

Yeoh at the the "Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Salute to Pierce Brosnan" on Dec. 3, 1997.

1997
1997

Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images

1997

Yeoh at the Los Angeles premiere of "Tomorrow Never Dies" on Dec. 16, 1997.

1998
1998

Steve Granitz via Getty Images

1998

Yeoh at the Los Angeles premiere of "U.S. Marshals" on March 4, 1998.

1998
1998

Steve Granitz via Getty Images

1998

Yeoh at the "Primary Colors" premiere in Universal City, California, on March 12, 1998.

2000
2000

Scott Gries via Getty Images

2000

Yeoh at a screening of "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" during the New York Film Festival on Oct. 9, 2000.

2000
2000

Vince Bucci via Getty Images

2000

Yeoh at the premiere of "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" in Beverly Hills on Dec. 5, 2000.

2001
2001

Getty Images via Getty Images

2001

Yeoh at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 25, 2001.

2002
2002

Pool BENAINOUS/DUCLOS via Getty Images

2002

Yeoh at the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony on May 15, 2002.

2002
2002

Toni Anne Barson Archive via Getty Images

2002

Yeoh at the Cinema Against AIDS gala for amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, on May 23, 2002.

2004
2004

Mark Sullivan via Getty Images

2004

Yeoh at the Bangkok International Film Festival on Jan. 28, 2004.

2004
2004

Jun Sato via Getty Images

2004

Yeoh at the MTV Asia Awards in Singapore on Feb. 14, 2004.

2004
2004

TED ALJIBE via Getty Images

2004

Yeoh at the Louis Vuitton 150-year anniversary celebration in Hong Kong on April 16, 2004.

2005
2005

Jun Sato via Getty Images

2005

Yeoh at the Tokyo premiere of "Memoirs of a Geisha" on Nov. 29, 2005.

2005
2005

Jean-Paul Aussenard via Getty Images

2005

Yeoh at the "Memoirs of a Geisha" premiere in Hollywood on Dec. 4, 2005.

2005
2005

Evan Agostini via Getty Images

2005

Yeoh at the New York premiere of "Memoirs of a Geisha" on Dec. 6, 2005.

2006
2006

J. Vespa via Getty Images

2006

Yeoh at the premiere of "The Da Vinci Code" in Cannes, France, on May 17, 2006.

2006
2006

Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images

2006

Yeoh at the "Volver" premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2006.

2006
2006

George Pimentel via Getty Images

2006

Yeoh at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of "Over the Hedge" on May 21, 2006.

2006
2006

Toni Anne Barson Archive via Getty Images

2006

Yeoh at the "Marie Antoinette" premiere in Cannes on May 24, 2006.

2006
2006

Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

2006

Yeoh at the "When I Was a Singer" premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 26, 2006.

2006
2006

Toni Anne Barson Archive via Getty Images

2006

Yeoh on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on May 28, 2006.

2007
2007

Bo Valentine via Getty Images

2007

Yeoh at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of "A Mighty Heart" on May 21, 2007.

2007
2007

Toni Anne Barson Archive via Getty Images

2007

Yeoh at the Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony on May 27, 2007.

2007
2007

Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

2007

Yeoh at the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 30, 2007.

2007
2007

Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images

2007

Yeoh at the Gucci Group Award ceremony during the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 3, 2007.

2008
2008

George Pimentel via Getty Images

2008

Yeoh at the "Changeling" premiere during the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2008.

2008
2008

Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images

2008

Yeoh at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of "Che" on May 21, 2008.

2008
2008

George Pimentel via Getty Images

2008

Yeoh at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS in Cannes on May 22, 2008.

2008
2008

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

2008

Yeoh at the Marrakech International Film Festival on Nov. 21, 2008.

2009
2009

Julien M. Hekimian via Getty Images

2009

Yeoh at the Elie Saab fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 28, 2009.

2009
2009

Toni Anne Barson Archive via Getty Images

2009

Yeoh at the Cannes premiere of "Broken Embraces" on May 19, 2009.

2009
2009

Jason Merritt via Getty Images

2009

Yeoh at amfAR and Dignitas International's Cinema Against AIDS event in Toronto on Sept. 15, 2009.

2010
2010

Francois Durand via Getty Images

2010

Yeoh at a Ralph Lauren event in Paris on April 14, 2010.

2010
2010

George Pimentel via Getty Images

2010

Yeoh at the Cannes premiere of "Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps" on May 14, 2010.

2010
2010

Sean Gallup via Getty Images

2010

Yeoh at a festival near St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 19, 2010.

2010
2010

Dominique Charriau via Getty Images

2010

Yeoh at the "Reign of Assassins" photocall during the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 3, 2010.

2010
2010

Dominique Charriau via Getty Images

2010

Yeoh at the Venice Film Festival premiere of "Reign of Assassins" on Sept. 3, 2010.

2011
2011

Jemal Countess via Getty Images

2011

Yeoh at an amfAR New York gala on Feb. 9, 2011.

2011
2011

Jason Merritt via Getty Images

2011

Yeoh at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "The Lady" on Sept. 12, 2011.

2011
2011

Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images

2011

Yeoh at the AFI Fest screening of "The Lady" in Hollywood on Nov. 4, 2011.

2012
2012

VCG via Getty Images

2012

Yeoh at an Armani fashion show in Beijing on May 31, 2012.

2013
2013

VCG via Getty Images

2013

Yeoh arrives at the Asian Film Awards red carpet in Hong Kong on March 18, 2013.

2013
2013

VCG via Getty Images

2013

Yeoh at a Bulgari event in Beijing on Jan. 29, 2013.

2015
2015

VCG via Getty Images

2015

Yeoh at a Tiffany & Co. event in Beijing on May 21, 2015.

2015
2015

VCG via Getty Images

2015

Yeoh at a Dior event in Beijing on Dec. 19, 2015.

2016
2016

WWD via Getty Images

2016

Yeoh at a Paris Fashion Week show on Jan. 25, 2016.

2016
2016

Dominique Charriau via Getty Images

2016

Yeoh at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of "Julieta" on May 17, 2016.

2016
2016

Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images

2016

Yeoh at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Awards in Hollywood on Nov. 12, 2016.

2017
2017

George Pimentel via Getty Images

2017

Yeoh at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of "Ismael's Ghosts" on May 17, 2017.

2018
2018

Pierre Suu via Getty Images

2018

Yeoh at the Shiatzy Chen show at Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2018.

2018
2018

Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

2018

Yeoh at the premiere of "Crazy Rich Asians" in Hollywood on Aug. 7, 2018.

2018
2018

Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images

2018

Yeoh at a SiriusXM's event with the cast of "Crazy Rich Asians" in New York City on Aug. 15, 2018.

2018
2018

Steve Granitz via Getty Images

2018

Yeoh at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Awards in Hollywood on Nov. 18, 2018.

2019
2019

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

2019

Yeoh at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Jan. 6, 2019.

2019
2019

Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

2019

Yeoh at a National Board of Review gala in New York City on Jan. 8, 2019.

2019
2019

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

2019

Yeoh at the Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Jan. 13, 2019.

2019
2019

John Shearer via Getty Images

2019

Yeoh at the the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 27, 2019.

2019
2019

Neil Mockford via Getty Images

2019

Yeoh at the British Academy Film Awards in London on Feb. 10, 2019.

2019
2019

Rochelle Brodin via Getty Images

2019

Yeoh at a pre-Academy Awards dinner in Beverly Hills on Feb. 23, 2019.

2019
2019

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

2019

Yeoh at the Academy Awards in Hollywood on Feb. 24, 2019.

2019
2019

Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images

2019

Yeoh at a Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills on Feb. 24, 2019.

2021
2021

Mike Marsland via Getty Images

2021

Yeoh at the "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" premiere in London on Aug. 26, 2021.

2021
2021

David M. Benett via Getty Images

2021

Yeoh at the premiere of "No Time To Die" in London on Sept. 28, 2021.

2022
2022

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

2022

Yeoh at the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on March 6, 2022.

2022
2022

Mike Coppola via Getty Images

2022

Yeoh at the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2022.

2022
2022

Jeremy Chan via Getty Images

2022

Yeoh at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11, 2022.

2022
2022

Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

2022

Yeoh at an Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022.

2022
2022

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

2022

Yeoh at the Elle Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles on Oct. 17, 2022.

2022
2022

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

2022

Yeoh at the premiere of "The School for Good and Evil" in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, 2022.

2022
2022

Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

2022

Yeoh at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, 2022.

2022
2022

Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images

2022

Yeoh at Time's "Person of the Year" reception In New York City on Dec. 8, 2022.

2022
2022

Robin L Marshall via Getty Images

2022

Yeoh at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Dec. 9, 2022.

2023
2023

Amy Sussman via Getty Images

2023

Yeoh at the Palm Springs International Film Awards on Jan. 5, 2023.

2023
2023

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

2023

Yeoh at Louis Vuitton and W Magazine's awards season dinner in Beverly Hills on Jan. 6, 2023.

2023
2023

Amy Sussman via Getty Images

2023

Yeoh at the Golden Globe Awards at in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10, 2023.

2023
2023

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

2023

Yeoh at the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2023.

