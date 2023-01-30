Photos Of Michelle Yeoh's Elegant Style Evolution
Michelle Yeoh’s illustrious career in cinema spans decades, and the same goes for her impeccable style. Following her Academy Award nomination for best actress on Tuesday, fans can’t wait to see if the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star takes home the trophy ― and which gorgeous ensemble she’ll wear for the ceremony.
From killer gowns to fabulous jackets, Yeoh has long brought a sense of elegance and grace to red carpets, fashion shows, galas and more. Here, HuffPost has rounded up 77 photos of her style evolution, from ’90s Bond girl to Oscar-nominated star.
Evan Agostini via Getty Images
1996
Yeoh at the premiere of "Supercop" in New York City on July 24, 1996.
Frank Trapper via Getty Images
1997
Yeoh at the the "Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Salute to Pierce Brosnan" on Dec. 3, 1997.
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images
1997
Yeoh at the Los Angeles premiere of "Tomorrow Never Dies" on Dec. 16, 1997.
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
1998
Yeoh at the Los Angeles premiere of "U.S. Marshals" on March 4, 1998.
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
1998
Yeoh at the "Primary Colors" premiere in Universal City, California, on March 12, 1998.
Scott Gries via Getty Images
2000
Yeoh at a screening of "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" during the New York Film Festival on Oct. 9, 2000.
Vince Bucci via Getty Images
2000
Yeoh at the premiere of "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" in Beverly Hills on Dec. 5, 2000.
Getty Images via Getty Images
2001
Yeoh at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 25, 2001.
Pool BENAINOUS/DUCLOS via Getty Images
2002
Yeoh at the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony on May 15, 2002.
Toni Anne Barson Archive via Getty Images
2002
Yeoh at the Cinema Against AIDS gala for amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, on May 23, 2002.
Mark Sullivan via Getty Images
2004
Yeoh at the Bangkok International Film Festival on Jan. 28, 2004.
Jun Sato via Getty Images
2004
Yeoh at the MTV Asia Awards in Singapore on Feb. 14, 2004.
TED ALJIBE via Getty Images
2004
Yeoh at the Louis Vuitton 150-year anniversary celebration in Hong Kong on April 16, 2004.
Jun Sato via Getty Images
2005
Yeoh at the Tokyo premiere of "Memoirs of a Geisha" on Nov. 29, 2005.
Jean-Paul Aussenard via Getty Images
2005
Yeoh at the "Memoirs of a Geisha" premiere in Hollywood on Dec. 4, 2005.
Evan Agostini via Getty Images
2005
Yeoh at the New York premiere of "Memoirs of a Geisha" on Dec. 6, 2005.
J. Vespa via Getty Images
2006
Yeoh at the premiere of "The Da Vinci Code" in Cannes, France, on May 17, 2006.
Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
2006
Yeoh at the "Volver" premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2006.
George Pimentel via Getty Images
2006
Yeoh at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of "Over the Hedge" on May 21, 2006.
Toni Anne Barson Archive via Getty Images
2006
Yeoh at the "Marie Antoinette" premiere in Cannes on May 24, 2006.
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
2006
Yeoh at the "When I Was a Singer" premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 26, 2006.
Toni Anne Barson Archive via Getty Images
2006
Yeoh on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on May 28, 2006.
Bo Valentine via Getty Images
2007
Yeoh at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of "A Mighty Heart" on May 21, 2007.
Toni Anne Barson Archive via Getty Images
2007
Yeoh at the Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony on May 27, 2007.
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
2007
Yeoh at the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 30, 2007.
Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
2007
Yeoh at the Gucci Group Award ceremony during the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 3, 2007.
George Pimentel via Getty Images
2008
Yeoh at the "Changeling" premiere during the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2008.
Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
2008
Yeoh at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of "Che" on May 21, 2008.
George Pimentel via Getty Images
2008
Yeoh at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS in Cannes on May 22, 2008.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
2008
Yeoh at the Marrakech International Film Festival on Nov. 21, 2008.
Julien M. Hekimian via Getty Images
2009
Yeoh at the Elie Saab fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 28, 2009.
Toni Anne Barson Archive via Getty Images
2009
Yeoh at the Cannes premiere of "Broken Embraces" on May 19, 2009.
Jason Merritt via Getty Images
2009
Yeoh at amfAR and Dignitas International's Cinema Against AIDS event in Toronto on Sept. 15, 2009.
Francois Durand via Getty Images
2010
Yeoh at a Ralph Lauren event in Paris on April 14, 2010.
George Pimentel via Getty Images
2010
Yeoh at the Cannes premiere of "Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps" on May 14, 2010.
Sean Gallup via Getty Images
2010
Yeoh at a festival near St. Petersburg, Russia, on June 19, 2010.
Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
2010
Yeoh at the "Reign of Assassins" photocall during the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 3, 2010.
Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
2010
Yeoh at the Venice Film Festival premiere of "Reign of Assassins" on Sept. 3, 2010.
Jemal Countess via Getty Images
2011
Yeoh at an amfAR New York gala on Feb. 9, 2011.
Jason Merritt via Getty Images
2011
Yeoh at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "The Lady" on Sept. 12, 2011.
Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
2011
Yeoh at the AFI Fest screening of "The Lady" in Hollywood on Nov. 4, 2011.
VCG via Getty Images
2012
Yeoh at an Armani fashion show in Beijing on May 31, 2012.
VCG via Getty Images
2013
Yeoh arrives at the Asian Film Awards red carpet in Hong Kong on March 18, 2013.
VCG via Getty Images
2013
Yeoh at a Bulgari event in Beijing on Jan. 29, 2013.
VCG via Getty Images
2015
Yeoh at a Tiffany & Co. event in Beijing on May 21, 2015.
VCG via Getty Images
2015
Yeoh at a Dior event in Beijing on Dec. 19, 2015.
WWD via Getty Images
2016
Yeoh at a Paris Fashion Week show on Jan. 25, 2016.
Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
2016
Yeoh at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of "Julieta" on May 17, 2016.
Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images
2016
Yeoh at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Awards in Hollywood on Nov. 12, 2016.
George Pimentel via Getty Images
2017
Yeoh at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of "Ismael's Ghosts" on May 17, 2017.
Pierre Suu via Getty Images
2018
Yeoh at the Shiatzy Chen show at Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2018.
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
2018
Yeoh at the premiere of "Crazy Rich Asians" in Hollywood on Aug. 7, 2018.
Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
2018
Yeoh at a SiriusXM's event with the cast of "Crazy Rich Asians" in New York City on Aug. 15, 2018.
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
2018
Yeoh at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Awards in Hollywood on Nov. 18, 2018.
Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
2019
Yeoh at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Jan. 6, 2019.
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
2019
Yeoh at a National Board of Review gala in New York City on Jan. 8, 2019.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
2019
Yeoh at the Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Jan. 13, 2019.
John Shearer via Getty Images
2019
Yeoh at the the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 27, 2019.
Neil Mockford via Getty Images
2019
Yeoh at the British Academy Film Awards in London on Feb. 10, 2019.
Rochelle Brodin via Getty Images
2019
Yeoh at a pre-Academy Awards dinner in Beverly Hills on Feb. 23, 2019.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
2019
Yeoh at the Academy Awards in Hollywood on Feb. 24, 2019.
Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
2019
Yeoh at a Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills on Feb. 24, 2019.
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
2021
Yeoh at the "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" premiere in London on Aug. 26, 2021.
David M. Benett via Getty Images
2021
Yeoh at the premiere of "No Time To Die" in London on Sept. 28, 2021.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
2022
Yeoh at the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on March 6, 2022.
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
2022
Yeoh at the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2022.
Jeremy Chan via Getty Images
2022
Yeoh at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11, 2022.
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
2022
Yeoh at an Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022.
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
2022
Yeoh at the Elle Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles on Oct. 17, 2022.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
2022
Yeoh at the premiere of "The School for Good and Evil" in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, 2022.
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
2022
Yeoh at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, 2022.
Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images
2022
Yeoh at Time's "Person of the Year" reception In New York City on Dec. 8, 2022.
Robin L Marshall via Getty Images
2022
Yeoh at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Dec. 9, 2022.
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
2023
Yeoh at the Palm Springs International Film Awards on Jan. 5, 2023.
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
2023
Yeoh at Louis Vuitton and W Magazine's awards season dinner in Beverly Hills on Jan. 6, 2023.
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
2023
Yeoh at the Golden Globe Awards at in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10, 2023.
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
2023
Yeoh at the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2023.