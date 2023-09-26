New photos of Martin and Shirlie Kemp's enchanting garden proves it belongs at the Chelsea Flower Show

shirlie kemp with flowers

As the summer comes to an end, your garden may be starting to look more drab than fab, but that's not the case for Roman Kemp's parents Martin and Shirlie, who have shared photos of their abundant outdoor space.

Last week, Shirlie took to her home Instagram account, @maisonnumber9, to share three new images of her dreamy, fairtytale garden.

The first shot was of the 61-year-old bounding through a hedged archway, wearing a pink floral dress and clutching a bunch of colour-coordinating blooms.

The second image in the selection was of a white outdoor table dressed with pink tablecloth and an array of flowers. Behind the table is a huge display of hydrangeas in pastel hues.

Thirdly, Shirlie features in a shot alongside the beautiful table that she's creatively styled.

The dedicated gardener added a caption to the post, reading: "There’s still so much we want to do in the garden but I feel we have achieved so much in the short time we have been here. Really enjoyed the surprise when the hydrangea burst into an abundance of colour. My lovely friend @thecozyclubx Chris, told me, never cut them back too early, make sure there is no frost, so I cut this bush late April and was thrilled with its huge colour heads #hydrangeas#gardendream."

The stars have been making over their home

Fans flooded the comments section with praise with one writing: "So beautiful. I absolutely love your home and garden you really are so talented thank you for sharing." And another adding: "What a beautiful space Shirlie. Must be so good for the soul."

It's not the first time that fans have expressed their admiration for the Kemps' home as during the course of their Victorian house renovations, the amazing before and afters have amazed everyone.

Shirlie Kemp is understandably proud of her pantry makeover (Instagram)

See the best before and afters at Martin and Shirlie Kemp's home

Check out the kitchen renovation

With the help of Howdens, they created their dream kitchen with all-white details and luxury finishes.

Their bathroom has had a glow up

The family bathroom has also been tackled and the beautiful washroom now has a large vanity unit with his-and-hers sinks and matching mirrors. It wouldn't look out of place in a five-star hotel!

Shirlie transformed their outdoor building

Their pig shed transformation is also another winner after Shirlie's vision saw them take a dilapidated shed and overhaul it into a show-stopping outdoor space.

LOOK: Martin and Shirlie Kemp's magical former home is a haven of creativity - photos

The before images show it as a dark abandoned space, and after it is bright and airy with white walls and it has been beautifully styled with vintage furniture, elegant accessories and flowers. They even invited Princess Kate therewhen she sat down to chat with their son Roman Kemp.