New photos mark William's 38th birthday and Fathers' Day

Two new photos have been released to celebrate Fathers' Day and Prince William's birthday.

The photos are taken by the Duchess of Cambridge and show William, who turns 38 today, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

They were taken at the family's Anmer Hall mansion on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

William, who is second in line to the throne, is among a number of royals who have celebrated birthdays during lockdown.

The Queen turned 94 and the Duke of Edinburgh turned 99 earlier in June, while Louis turned two in April and Charlotte reached age five in May.

William has remained busy, despite the lockdown, with video calls to various groups and charities.

In the past week he has started to attend royal engagements in person, albeit with social distancing.

William was born at St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, at 9.03pm on 21 June 1982 and accompanied his parents for a six-week visit to Australia and New Zealand at just nine-months-old.

He was 15 when his mother Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997, five years after she separated from Prince Charles.

He met Kate - now the Duchess of Cambridge - when the two were at university in Scotland and they married in 2011.

Their eldest son Prince George was born in 2013, followed by Charlotte in 2015 and Louis in 2018.

Kate has revealed the family has had "ups and downs, probably like lots of families" during the coronavirus lockdown and she found keeping to a strict regime had helped, but home schooling had been challenging.