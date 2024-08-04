Photos: Liverpool vs. Manchester United in historic match at USC’s Williams-Brice Stadium

One of the biggest rivalries in English soccer made a stop in Columbia on Saturday.

Manchester United and Liverpool met at Williams-Brice Stadium in a preseason friendly as a part of the Rivals in Red U.S. tour as both teams ramp up preparations for their English Premier League campaigns. It was the fourth friendly between the two clubs, all of which have come in the last decade.

See images of game, players and fans here:

Soccer fans arrive at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 in advance of the Premier League soccer matchup between Liverpool and Manchester United.

Janet Whittle, right, and her daughter Tracey Lee celebrate Manchester United while the teams are introduced on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 Williams-Brice Stadium. Whittle, 81, said attending this game was a bucket-list item for her, having moved to South Carolina from England 35 years ago.

The sun sets over Williams-Brice Stadium as soccer fans watch the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro (18) goes up for a header during the Rivals in Red International Friendly soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool in Columbia on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah (11) is congratulated after a goal during the Rivals in Red International Friendly soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool in Columbia on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah (11) moves the ball up the field as Manchester United midfielder Casemiro (18) hits the ground during the Rivals in Red International Friendly soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool in Columbia on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

Liverpool defender Conor Bradley (84) and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford (10) battle for the ball during the Rivals in Red International Friendly soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool in Columbia on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah (11) looks up to the stands during the Rivals in Red International Friendly soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool in Columbia on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah (11) takes a shot during the Rivals in Red International Friendly soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool in Columbia on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

Soccer fans entertain themselves at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 in advance of the Premier League soccer matchup between Liverpool and Manchester United.

Liverpool and Manchester United players arrive at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 in advance of the Premier League soccer match.

Soccer fans begin to fill the bleachers at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 in advance of the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool.

Bottle caps line a rail outside Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. Caps were removed from beverages to deter throwing them onto the field for the premiere league soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United.

Soccer fans react to play as Manchester United and Liverpool play in Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.