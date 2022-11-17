PHOTOS: Leonard’s Department Store in 1940s-’50s, a downtown Fort Worth landmark
·1 min read
Leonard’s Department Store was a Fort Worth institution for more than 50 years — an anchor of downtown where you could buy anything from a piano to packets of pumpkin seeds, and it was where everyone went on Saturdays.
The store, which farmboy brothers Obadiah and Marvin Leonard started in 1918, grew to cover multiple blocks along Houston, Throckmorton, West Weatherford and West 1st streets. It had its own subway system to ferry shoppers to parking lots near today’s Panther Island Pavilion. And at Christmas, Leonard’s “Toyland” was the most spectacular show in town.
In 1979, the year Leonard’s was demolished, columnist Jack Gordon wrote in the Star-Telegram how adults of the time “remember when what was the greatest pre-Christmas excitement Fort Worth children ever have known was at the great toylands set up each year.” Santa always made an appearance, and a mechanical sleigh let kids “squeal in delight” as they rocked to and fro. One year, Gordon wrote, “a train was installed that ran above Leonard’s toyland, giving a thrilling view of the wonderland of toys beneath.”
The family sold the store to Tandy Corp. in 1967 as the brothers’ health declined. Tandy sold it to Dillard’s in 1974, and the blocks were razed to build what’s today the Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth hotel.
Here are photos of Leonard’s through the years from the Star-Telegram archives.
MORE: Check out other historic photo galleries from the Star-Telegram archives here, including these:
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva faces a potential four-year doping ban which would rule her out of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday. CAS said it had registered an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency, which said last week it was taking the case to the Switzerland-based tribunal. WADA argues Russian officials have not made progress in resolving the 16-year-old Valieva's case nearly a year afte
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had
SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had
MONTREAL — A three-goal second period helped power the New Jersey Devils to a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night to extend their win streak to 10 games. After a quiet opening period at Bell Centre, Dougie Hamilton and Jack Hughes - with a pair - scored in a span of just over 11 minutes to help the Devils take control. Jesper Bratt added an insurance goal in the third period and John Marino had an empty-netter for New Jersey (13-3-0). “It all about the team. It’s any line th
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo
Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als
WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app
CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas coach Mike McCarthy keeps telling his staff he would attack the run defense if he had to set up a game plan against the Cowboys. The opponents keep proving him right. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers scored most of their points with the passing game in a 31-28 overtime victory over Dallas on Sunday. But the running game fueled everything. The Packers had 207 yards rushing, which means the Cowboys have allowed at least 200 yards on the ground in consecutive game
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans
With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust
REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia
Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off