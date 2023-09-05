Photos: Labor Day demonstration led to peaceful arrest of protesters

People form a circle on West Sunset Boulevard during a demonstration with thousands of healthcare workers to call for improved working conditions, better support systems and increased investment in the healthcare workforce at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Hollywood on Sept. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Hundreds of workers marched from Los Feliz Elementary to the medical center’s entrance around 11 a.m., many of them holding signs and dressed in their local union’s T-shirts. At the behest of police, organizers ushered most of the group onto the sidewalk, leaving in the cordoned-off street a circle of two dozen protesters who seated themselves on the asphalt.

Healthcare workers take part in a rally at Kaiser Permanente's main medical facility on Monday in Los Angeles. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Thousands of healthcare workers march down Vermont to call for improved working conditions, better support systems and increased investment in the healthcare workforce at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Hollywood on Monday in Los Angeles. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Keisha Stewart, center, joins thousands of healthcare workers to call for the urgent need for improved working conditions, better support systems and increased investment in the healthcare workforce at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Hollywood on Monday in Los Angeles. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

People form a human circle on West Sunset Boulevard during a demonstration with thousands of healthcare workers to call for improved working conditions, better support systems and increased investment in the healthcare workforce at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Hollywood on Monday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

A police officer makes an arrest during a demonstration with thousands of healthcare workers in Hollywood on Monday. The event was organized by SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West and co-sponsored by the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Sign up for Essential California, your daily guide to news, views and life in the Golden State.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.