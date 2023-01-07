Photos: Kevin McCarthy wins House speakership on 15th vote

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is elected Speaker of the House of Representatives in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) was elected speaker of the House early Saturday morning after four days and 15 ballots, resuscitating a chamber that had been paralyzed as it endured the longest struggle to elect a leader since the Civil War.

McCarthy’s long-delayed triumph marks the high point of a congressional career he began as a staffer for former Rep. Bill Thomas more than three decades ago.

But the Republican leader’s victory came at a price. In order to secure the votes required to succeed his fellow Californian Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) as speaker, McCarthy had to agree to a series of compromises that dramatically weaken the power of the post.

The deals McCarthy struck with a group of fewer than two-dozen hard-line Republicans will empower the far right of his party ahead of a congressional term that promises contentious battles over funding the federal government and increasing the debt ceiling.

