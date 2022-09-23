In photos: Kashmir's Bakarwal tribe faces existential crisis

·3 min read
A shepherd walks near the herd of sheep at Tosa Maidan situated in Budgam district in central Kashmir
The Bakarwals are part of a 3.4-million-strong nomad community in Jammu and Kashmir

In Indian-administered Kashmir, a nomadic tribe is struggling to maintain its traditional lifestyle in the face of changing forest landscapes and weather conditions.

"People try to paint a rosy picture of our life but ours is, in fact, a saga of endurance and miseries," says Liaqat Khan, a shepherd from the Bakarwal tribe.

The Bakarwals are part of a 3.4 million-strong nomadic community of the Jammu and Kashmir region, whose primary occupation is rearing cattle.

At around 55km (34.17 miles) from Srinagar - the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir - they camp in Dardwodur forests.

Nazira, 30, is a skinny mother cradling her new-born here. Her tribe arrived three days ago, and camped on the alpine heights.

"It's time for us to start winter migration," Nazira says, as she sticks her head out from her makeshift tent.

For years, the Bakarwal tribe has been shuttling between Jammu and Kashmir. They spend six months in Kashmir during summers, arriving in the valley in April. By October, they return to the plains of Jammu for the winters.

"We belong to nowhere," says Zulfi, a young Bakarwal girl in Kashmir. "This is just our summer home."

The Bakarwals were officially declared as a "scheduled tribe" - tribal communities recognised by the India's Constitution as socially and economically disadvantaged - by the federal government in 2001.

Today, the tribe fears for the endurance of its traditional lifestyle due to increased wild animal attacks on their cattle - their main source of income.

Sale of their livestock has also dwindled.

"Earlier, a day of hard work would fetch a good amount of money for a sheep or a goat but not anymore," says Mohammed Zubair, 50, a disabled nomad camped on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The community also struggles with increased instances of inclement weather. "It's extremely difficult to travel to the high altitude pastures of the Himalayas," says Liaqat Khan, a shepherd.

In June, unseasonal snowfall and severe cold weather conditions in Chenab valley of Jammu and Kashmir left hundreds of tribal families stuck on road sides, with little food or fodder.

Another major concern for the tribe is their access to forest lands.

Last year, hundreds of families from the community were served eviction notices for "illegally" occupying forests which they have lived in for decades. Authorities also demolished several houses - the community lives in temporary tents mud huts in these areas.

A few months later, however, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said authorities would work to safeguard the rights of tribal communities in the region and provide them with rights certificates.

The harsh realities of their current existence are pushing the tribe's younger generation to focus on getting a good education and living an easier life.

The administration has also set up community schools to educate children of such tribes in forest areas.

Despite various kinds of pressures on the community, many say they are determined to stick to their traditional lifestyle.

"We aren't giving up on anything," says Zulfi. "Although we are uncertain about our lives, we are firmly holding on to our traditions, no matter what."

All images by Abid Bhat. Text by Zaid Bin Shabir

Read more India stories from the BBC:

Latest Stories

  • New evidence alleges Ethan Crumbley exhibited more warning signs ahead of school shooting

    New evidence uncovered during discovery of the case of Ethan Crumbley allegedly shows that Oxford High School teachers and school officials failed to respond to warning signs exhibited by the accused school shooter in the months leading up to the November 2021 shooting, attorney Ven Johnson, who represents the victims and their families in a lawsuit, told reporters Thursday. The evidence was allegedly uncovered as several lawsuits against the school, school officials, the school district, Crumbley and his parents have been filed. At least eight lawsuits accuse the school district and others of wrongdoing and failure to act in the months and days leading up to the shooting, despite teachers and counselors allegedly being aware of concerning behavior exhibited by the accused shooter.

  • Turkey: Anti-LGBTQ display reflects nation's political shift

    ISTANBUL (AP) — The 25-year-old translator by day and trans drag performer by night felt overwhelming panic and anxiety when several thousand demonstrators gathered and marched Sunday in Turkey to demand a ban on what they consider gay propaganda and to outlaw LGBTQ organizations. The Big Family Gathering march in the conservative heart of Istanbul attracted parents with children, nationalists, hard-line Islamists and conspiracy theorists. Turkey's media watchdog gave the event the government's

  • It has been harrowing time, says family of Briton freed by Russian-backed forces

    Shaun Pinner’s family hailed the ‘happy resolution’ after he was released from captivity alongside four other Britons.

  • Greg Norman accused of 'pimping a billion dollars of Saudi Arabian money'

    Greg Norman has been accused by US lawmakers of “pimping a billion dollars of Saudi Arabian money” and of spreading “propaganda”.

  • 28 Chicken & Potato Recipes To Make Over And Over

    Chicken and potatoes are a weeknight dinner dream team. Check out our best chicken and potato recipes for ideas—you're sure to find a new favorite among them.

  • Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan steal the show as Pakistan level Twenty20 series

    Captain Moeen Ali scored 55 not out in 23 deliveries, but England were comprehensively outclassed by the home side’s openers.

  • Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in 'sham' vote to join Russia

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Voting began Friday in Moscow-held regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia, Russian-backed officials there said. The Kremlin-orchestrated referendums, which have been widely denounced by Ukraine and the West as shams without any legal force, are seen as a step toward annexing the territories by Russia. The votes are being held in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. The vote, which asks residents if they want

  • Mar-a-Lago special master asks Trump's team to back up assertions that FBI planted evidence

    Mar-a-Lago special master asks Trump's team to back up assertions that FBI planted evidence

  • Jamie Otis shares 'inspiring' message on shaving: 'Body hair is normal'

    The "Married At First Sight" star shared a video advocating for the normalization of body hair.

  • ‘I didn’t want to settle’: Trump says he balked at paying even ‘small amount’ to settle New York tax fraud probe

    Former president Donald Trump on Wednesday said he rejected an offer to settle the three-year investigation into whether his eponymous real estate company committed massive amounts of tax fraud because paying “even a small amount” would be akin to admitting guilt. The twice-impeached ex-president appeared to cast the blame for what New York State Attorney General Letitia James said was a years-long effort by the twice-impeached ex-president, who she said “cheated all of us” by inflating his net worth “to unjustly enrich himself and to cheat the system” on the banks that lent his company money based on the bogus valuations he put out for a decade stretching from 2011-2021. “Claiming you have money that you do not have does not amount to the Art of the Deal, it’s the art of the steal,” Ms James continued, referring to Mr Trump’s most famous book.

  • Alabama suspends execution after inmate demands novel way to die

    Ruling gets at larger questions around state’s execution protocols

  • Fiona 'extremely strong and dangerous' as hurricane watch issued for P.E.I., N.S., N.L.

    Hurricane Fiona has the potential to be a severe storm for parts of Eastern Canada this weekend. The hurricane will track northward and into the Maritimes late Friday and Saturday as it transitions to a post-tropical storm. That post-tropical transition does not mean the storm will be weaker, but its structure will change. It will grow in scale and cover even more territory. Bob Robichaud, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said in a briefing Thursday that Hurricane Fion

  • Uniformed soldiers tried smuggling people into Texas, feds say. They’re going to prison

    “You made a horrible mistake and you’re going to get punished for it,” the judge said.

  • Raju Srivastava: Popular Indian comedian dies aged 58

    The star with a talent for mimicry and stand-up had been on a ventilator since a cardiac arrest.

  • Donald Trump and children are sued by New York attorney general for fraud

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Donald Trump, his family business, and three of his adult children were sued on Wednesday by New York's attorney general, who accused them of overvaluing the former U.S. president's assets and net worth through a decade of lies to banks and insurers. Attorney General Letitia James filed her civil lawsuit in a New York state court in Manhattan, accusing the Trump Organization of "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation" in preparing financial statements from 2011 to 2021. She also said Trump, who has long used his net worth to burnish his image and fame as a successful businessman and politician, inflated his wealth by billions of dollars to help his company obtain favorable financial terms on transactions, including lower interest rates and cheaper insurance coverage.

  • Trump Sued by New York Over ‘Fraudulent’ Asset Valuations

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump and three of his children were sued for allegedly inflating the value of his real estate company’s assets, the culmination of a years-long probe by the New York attorney general into the former president.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesUN Latest: South Korean Leader Heard Insulting US Congress

  • Adam Levine Responds To Cheating Allegations: 'I Crossed The Line'

    Adam Levine has responded to model Sumner Stroh's cheating allegations, saying he "crossed the line" but didn't have an affair.

  • Moeen Ali admits his ‘gamble’ failed as Pakistan masterclass levels T20 series

    Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan helped the hosts chase down a target of 200 in sensational fashion at Karachi’s National Stadium

  • Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Netflix Oscar Contender ‘Bardo’ Is Now 22 Minutes Shorter After Divisive Festival Run — Watch Trailer

    Alejandro González Iñárritu has released the first trailer for his Netflix Oscar contender “Bardo” — and the entire movie is now 22 minutes shorter. The Mexican filmmaker and two-time best director winner’s eighth film, “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths),” premiered at this year’s Venice Film Festival. After screening at Venice and […]

  • California Moves to Ban Natural Gas Furnaces and Heaters by 2030

    (Bloomberg) -- California is committing to a plan that will make it the first US state to phase out gas-fueled furnaces and water heaters in homes, a move environmentalists are betting will provide a template for other states. Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global EconomyPutin'