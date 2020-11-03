Photos of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Viral As Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir

Images of Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple, currently under construction for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project, have been falsely shared as the ‘first look’ of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

CLAIM

The viral images were shared with the caption, “अयोध्या प्रभु श्री राम जी की मंदिर निर्माण का पहला तस्वीर है।”

(Translation: “It’s the first picture of Ayodhya’s Lord Ram temple construction.”)

