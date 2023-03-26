Photos: Kansas State falls to Florida Atlantic 76-79 in NCAA Elite 8

Kansas State’s storybook season came to an end with a 76-79 loss to Florida Atlantic University in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament. Here are photos from the game.

Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell reacts after Kansas State can’t get off a possible game-tying shot at the end of regulation against Florida Atlantic at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell shoots the ball over Florida Atlantic’s Bryan Greenlee during the first half of their east region final game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Kansas State’s Keyontae Johnson was called for a foul while trying to come up with a loose ball against Florida Atlantic’s Alijah Martin during the second half of their east region final game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell hits a shot against Florida Atlantic in the second half of their east region final game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Florida Atlantic’s Alijah Martin dunks the ball over Kansas State’s David N’Guessan during the first half of their east region final game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell reacts after banking in a three-pointer during the second half of their east region final game against Florida Atlantic at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Kansas State’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin celebrates basket and foul during the second half of their east region final game against Florida Atlantic at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Florida Atlantic’s Brandon Weatherspoon celebrates a three-pointer against Kansas State’s during the second half of their east region final game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Kansas State’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin can’t believe a foul call against him on Florida Atlantic three point attempt during the second half of their east region final game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell runs into a wall of Florida Atlantic defenders during the second half of their east region final game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Kansas State’s Keyonta Johnson celebrates a three pointer during the second half of their east region final game against Florida Atlantic at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Kansas State’s Ismael Massoud losses control of the ball and can’t get off the final shot for a potential tie against Florida Atlantic at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Kansas State’s Cam Carter hits a three-pointer late in the game against Florida Atlantic to keep the Wildcats’ hopes alive at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell celebrates a turnover by Florida Atlantic in the second half of their east region final game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Florida Atlantic’s Bryan Greenlee celebrates a three-pointer against Kansas State’s during the second half of their east region final game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.