Photos: Kansas City Chiefs Wednesday Super Bowl media briefing in Phoenix

Several players for the Kansas City Chiefs were made available Wednesday to talk to the crush of media in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII.

Tight end Travis Kelce rarely avoids a microphone. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was pranked by a former NFL star and defensive standouts Chris Jones and Frank Clark wore their designer sunglasses while they were in the limelight.

Here are some photos from the event.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark listens to a question during the Chiefs media availability Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch in Arizona.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) talks during a phone interview during the team’s media availability Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch in Arizona.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed says meditation will help him as he prepares for the Super Bowl LIVII on Sunday. Sneed was talking during the team’s media availability Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch in Arizona.

Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend (5) and long snapper James Winchester (41) are interviewed by Kansas City area journalist Ruth Baum Bigus of KC Cares during the media availability Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch in Arizona.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butler talks about preparing for the Super Bowl during the team’s media availability Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch in Arizona.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark heads out after the Chiefs media availability Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch in Arizona.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid answers a question during an NFL football Super Bowl media availability in Scottsdale, Ariz., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. The Chiefs will play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook listens to a question during an NFL football Super Bowl media availability in Scottsdale, Ariz., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. The Chiefs will play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones listens to a question during an NFL football Super Bowl media availability in Scottsdale, Ariz., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. The Chiefs will play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes answers a question during an NFL football Super Bowl media availability in Scottsdale, Ariz., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. The Chiefs will play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday.

Donna Kelce, mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, poses during a news conference ahead of the Super Bowl 57 NFL football game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) stretches with teammates, including running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25), during an NFL football practice in Tempe, Ariz., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. The Chiefs will play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday.