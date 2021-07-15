These Photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Sitting in L.A. Traffic Are Such a Mood

If you've ever been to L.A., you probably know that the traffic in the city of stars is not so glamorous. Sitting on the freeway is absolutely inevitable and unavoidable traffic jams are part of any commute — and the same rules apply for celebrities (yes, including Bennifer).

On Wednesday, the internet's hottest couple (Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck) was spotted in bumper-to-bumper traffic on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. And it appears that Affleck handles the traffic a bit better than his girlfriend.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Lopez is seen looking quite irritated, with her head thrown back and eyes shut. Affleck, who was in the driver's seat, looks calm and collected and slightly amused as he takes in J.Lo's sour-looking reaction.

The multi-hyphenate better get used to the traffic if she is (as reported) making the move to L.A. to be closer with her new (but old) boyfriend. In fact, the two are reportedly planning to move in together.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck In Traffic

Getty Images

Affleck and Lopez have even been spending time with each other's kids. The J.Lo Beauty founder and the Argo actor took their kid to the Hamptons a few weekends ago, where they were spotted on numerous outings with Lopez's kids.

Despite what those traffic photos might imply, the singer and actress told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that she's "never been better."

I'm super happy," she said. "I know people are always wondering. 'How are you? What's going on? Are you OK?' This is it. I've never been better."