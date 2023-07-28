PHOTOS: Intense hail, high winds slam Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Another round of severe thunderstorms left behind quite the mess across parts of eastern Ontario and southern Quebec on Friday.
High instability and plenty of wind shear over Ontario and Quebec allowed some of the storms to quickly begin rotating, turning into classic supercell thunderstorms that boosted their ability to produce very large hailstones and a risk for tornadoes.
Hail the size of golf balls and larger slammed the National Capital Region between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. as a powerful thunderstorm rolled over the area. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) warned residents that the storm could produce hail up to the size of baseballs for a time on Friday afternoon.
Ottawa’s hail-producing torrent continued east through the late afternoon and prompted multiple tornado warnings in eastern Ontario, including a report of a funnel cloud near Kenmore, Ontario, around 4:20 p.m. local time.
Funnel cloud near Kenmore, Ontario. #onstorm #onwx
— Nicolas Lessard (@NicolasL_MM)
— Nicolas Lessard (@NicolasL_MM) Nicolas Lessard on Twitter: "Funnel cloud near Kenmore, Ontario. #onstorm #onwx pic.twitter.com/eL5UhXhh94 / Twitter"
Strong to severe storms will persist throughout the region heading into the afternoon and evening hours before all eyes turn toward an overnight severe storm risk in southwestern Ontario.
Make sure to keep up-to-date on your local forecast information and alerts. If you are outdoors in an area with a severe weather threat, make sure you have a safety plan in place in case you need to get to shelter.
If a severe thunderstorm approaches your location, remain mindful of trees or tree limbs that loom near your home. Trees falling into buildings are a significant source of injury during strong storms. Try to avoid rooms where trees may cause damage during high winds.
The greatest danger in any thunderstorm is lightning. If you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning.
Residents across the region captured the chaotic scenes as the storms hit on Friday afternoon. Check out some of the compelling photos and videos of this latest round of severe storms, below.
Well that was intense! Almost golf ball sized hail for 5 minutes (central Ottawa).
— Paula Roy Constantly Cooking (@paulajroy)
— Paula Roy Constantly Cooking (@paulajroy) Paula Roy Constantly Cooking on Twitter: "Well that was intense! Almost golf ball sized hail for 5 minutes (central Ottawa). @weathernetwork @ConnorMockettWX pic.twitter.com/j2i4g8d9Yd / Twitter"
#onstorm#ShareYourWeather Taken 4:00pm on hwy21 looking south between #goderich and #bayfield
— Jillian (@junkyardjill)
Taken 4:00pm on hwy21 looking south between Jillian on Twitter: "#onstorm#ShareYourWeather Taken 4:00pm on hwy21 looking south between #goderich and #bayfield pic.twitter.com/hgJVuNOBvz / Twitter" and Jillian on Twitter: "#onstorm#ShareYourWeather Taken 4:00pm on hwy21 looking south between #goderich and #bayfield pic.twitter.com/hgJVuNOBvz / Twitter" Jillian on Twitter: "#onstorm#ShareYourWeather Taken 4:00pm on hwy21 looking south between #goderich and #bayfield pic.twitter.com/hgJVuNOBvz / Twitter"
— Jillian (@junkyardjill) Jillian on Twitter: "#onstorm#ShareYourWeather Taken 4:00pm on hwy21 looking south between #goderich and #bayfield pic.twitter.com/hgJVuNOBvz / Twitter"
Huge storm, crazy winds #ONStorm
— Ann Balasubramaniam (@ecoBala)
— Ann Balasubramaniam (@ecoBala) Ann Balasubramaniam on Twitter: "Huge storm, crazy winds #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/PwnBMdupGj / Twitter"
Golf ball sized hail! #ONStorm #Ottawa
— Ann Balasubramaniam (@ecoBala)
— Ann Balasubramaniam (@ecoBala) Ann Balasubramaniam on Twitter: "Golf ball sized hail! #ONStorm #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/Pry60Pg91Z / Twitter"
#Ottawa
— Dr. Mary Bartram (@mary_mbartram)
— Dr. Mary Bartram (@mary_mbartram) Dr. Mary Bartram on Twitter: "#Ottawa pic.twitter.com/03gyXB5NWr / Twitter"
Well that was nuts...Hail bigger than golf balls, flooded driveway and lots of branches down all over Westboro. Power lines are on the ground on the other end of our street. Feeling lucky. #onstorm #Ottawa #westborolife
Well that was nuts...
Hail bigger than golf balls, flooded driveway and lots of branches down all over Westboro. Power lines are on the ground on the other end of our street.
— Bree (@breannebuchanan)
— Bree (@breannebuchanan) Bree on Twitter: "Well that was nuts...Hail bigger than golf balls, flooded driveway and lots of branches down all over Westboro. Power lines are on the ground on the other end of our street. Feeling lucky. #onstorm #Ottawa #westborolife pic.twitter.com/s4s93daTzJ / Twitter"
Quite the storm, #hail all across #Ottawa, not just in one spot. Here's what it looks like in the @ChamplainPark neighbourhood. Got a hit in the arm, which stings due to the sharp shapes and momentum. Lots of leaves shredded by the hail too. And garbage bins floating around.
— Alexander G.M. Smith (@AGMS00)
— Alexander G.M. Smith (@AGMS00) Alexander G.M. Smith on Twitter: "Quite the storm, #hail all across #Ottawa, not just in one spot. Here's what it looks like in the @ChamplainPark neighbourhood. Got a hit in the arm, which stings due to the sharp shapes and momentum. Lots of leaves shredded by the hail too. And garbage bins floating around. pic.twitter.com/CsVdhjEElO / Twitter"
Well that escalated quickly. #Ottawa #ONStorm
— Johanna Robinson (@Jo_Hanna_Mae)
— Johanna Robinson (@Jo_Hanna_Mae) Johanna Robinson on Twitter: "Well that escalated quickly. #Ottawa #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/0EjhabmXIH / Twitter"
Major tree damage and live wires down on our street. We're going to have no trees left at this rate. 😭#ONStorm
— Kristine 🇨🇦 (@KristineKSL)
— Kristine 🇨🇦 (@KristineKSL) Kristine 🇨🇦 on Twitter: "Major tree damage and live wires down on our street. We're going to have no trees left at this rate. 😭#ONStorm pic.twitter.com/Ir1pyE3thZ / Twitter"
Holy hail, batman! (sound on) Taken in the Glebe area of #Ottawa #ONStorm
Holy hail, batman! (sound on)
— Maddy Eisenberg (she/her) (vaccines work 💉) (@maddyeisenberg)
— Maddy Eisenberg (she/her) (vaccines work 💉) (@maddyeisenberg) Maddy Eisenberg (she/her) (vaccines work 💉) on Twitter: "Holy hail, batman! (sound on)Taken in the Glebe area of #Ottawa#ONStorm pic.twitter.com/m40Ahm4EY6 / Twitter"
That Ottawa was crazy! #onstorm #hail
— 🎵 It's T R I C K Y 🎵 🇨🇦 (@IAmTrickyy)
— 🎵 It's T R I C K Y 🎵 🇨🇦 (@IAmTrickyy) 🎵 It's T R I C K Y 🎵 🇨🇦 on Twitter: "That Ottawa was crazy! #onstorm #hail pic.twitter.com/q8pPSI0OYd / Twitter"
#ONStorm that was crazy! Couldn't get my camera going quick enough ..we could see anything for several mins this was the after
— Angela 🇨🇦 (@angieca12736366)
— Angela 🇨🇦 (@angieca12736366) Angela 🇨🇦 on Twitter: "#ONStorm that was crazy! Couldn't get my camera going quick enough ..we could see anything for several mins this was the after pic.twitter.com/qzTcC6L9xW / Twitter"
Hail the size of my palm!!! #ottawa #aylmer #hail #ONStorm
— Amy Kennedy (she/her) (@ott2thfairy)
— Amy Kennedy (she/her) (@ott2thfairy) Amy Kennedy (she/her) on Twitter: "Hail the size of my palm!!! #ottawa #aylmer #hail #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/BZADLWJOVq / Twitter"
Thumbnail image courtesy of @ottcatty via Twitter.