Photos: Inside the Blackpink Pop-Up Experience in Los Angeles

Blackpink fans have another way to celebrate the group’s new album this weekend with a special pop-up experience in Los Angeles.

Spotify is hosting “BORN PINK: The Pop-Up Experience” all weekend-long from September 16-18 in Los Angeles. Dreamt up by Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, the curated space features photo ops, all-new Blackpink merch and exclusive Spotify x Blackpink giveaways that will only be available during the weekend. There will also be Blackpink-inspired boba drinks, a collectible card-making station, and of course, lots of music too.

More from Rolling Stone

The new merch includes “Pink Venom” hoodies (in both regular and oversized fits), distressed and logo T-shirts, bucket hats, cropped tops, sweatpants, shorts and more. There will also be a selection of jewelry and accessories. Many of the apparel pieces are exclusive to the pop-up, which means you won’t be able to find them anywhere else.

Pricing at the Blackpink pop-up ranges from $15 to $120, while sizing for the clothing ranges from small to 2XL.

Spotify says every element of the three-day experience was “crafted by Blackpink for their fans to celebrate their brand-new album.” While the group had a chance to preview the popup in-person on Thursday night, Spotify says the girls aren’t expected to be attendance over the weekend. Still, it will be a chance for fellow Blinks to connect and fan-out in person, while getting first dibs on the collectible, limited-edition merch.

Here are the official dates and times for the Spotify Presents BORN PINK: The Pop-Up Experience:

Friday, September 16: 12:30pm to 8pm PST

Saturday, September 17: 10am to 8pm PST

Story continues

Sunday, September 18: 10am to 6pm PST

There is no RSVP needed but entry is first-come, first-served and lineups are anticipated, so we recommend planning your visit accordingly.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.