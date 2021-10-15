In Photos: India This Week

From BCCI unveiling India's official jersey for T20 World Cup to Navratri Celebration, here's a glimpse of India this week.

Kullu: Devotees pull the chariot of Lord Raghunath on the occasion of Kullu Dussehra, Friday.

Amritsar: An effigy of Ravana burns during the Dussehra celebrations, in Amritsar, Friday.

New Delhi: BCCI unveils 'Billion Cheers Jersey', Indians official jersey for T20 World Cup, 13 October.

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks at the SCO-International Webinar on Role of Women in the Armed Forces, 14 October.

New Delhi: An idol of Goddess Durga at the Kali Bari pandal on the occasion of 'Maha Ashtami' at Mandir Marg, 13 October.

New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists carry out 'Mashal Aakrosh Julus' from IYC headquarters to Jantar Mantar, demanding justice for the Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims, 13 October.

Visakhapatnam: INS Ranvijay (D55) and INS Satpura (F48) participatie in Multilateral Maritime Ex Malabar Phase II in Bay of Bengal, 13 October.

New Delhi: Congress delegation members - Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, A.K. Antony, and Priyanka Gandhi, address media after a meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, 13 October.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan, via video conferencing,12 Ocotber.

Bengaluru: Farmer's supporters and activists hold candles and placards hold a protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, 12 October.

Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with party workers stage a silent dharna over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, 11 October.

Kolkata: Members of All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fans' Association worship an idol of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan during his 79th birthday at his temple dedicated to him, 11 October.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offers prayers to Goddess Durga during Durga puja festival, 10 October.

