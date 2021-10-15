In Photos: India This Week

Barring a setback, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is ready for his comeback. Tagovailoa returns to his starting role Sunday when the Dolphins play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, after missing most of the last four games — all of them Miami losses — with fractured ribs. Dolphins coach Brian Flores made the announcement Friday, a few hours after the team made the overnight flight from Miami to England. “Assuming everything goes well in practice, Tua's going to start the game," Flores said.
CALGARY — Meaghan Mikkelson doesn't dwell on timelines and deadlines. The 36-year-old from St. Albert, Alta., says she accepts what her recovering left knee can give her each day. When Mikkelson heads to her Calgary home, the demands of two children under the age of six distract her from pondering whether that knee will allow her to play hockey for Canada in an Olympic Games for a fourth time in her career. A fluid skater and strong defender during her 14 years on the national team, Mikkelson wo