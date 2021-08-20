In Photos: India This Week

CBC

Dating back to his time at Laurentian University, Ottawa BlackJacks guard Kadre Gray has managed to exceed expectations. With a punctuating quarter-final performance in which he scored 33 points, the final two of which sealed Ottawa's upset victory over the Hamilton Honey Badgers, the Toronto native proved again why he's among the league's brightest young stars. When Gray signed with the BlackJacks in April, general manager Jevohn Shepherd may not have envisioned him evolving into his current ro