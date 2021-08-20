In Photos: India This Week

From Prime Minister Modi's interaction with Olympics Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra to the celebrations for India's 75th Independence Day, here's a glimpse of India this week.

Members of AISA (All India Students Association) raise slogans during a demonstration to stand in solidarity with Afghanistan, in Kolkata on Wednesday, 18 August.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interaction with the Olympic Gold Medalist, Neeraj Chopra, in New Delhi.

Residents wading through water at a flooded area in Bihar's Hajipur on Wednesday, 18 August.

Border Security Force personnel and Pakistani Rangers during the Beating Retreat border ceremony on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate for Uttarakhand elections, retired Colonel Ajay Kothiyal, in Dehradun, on Tuesday, 17 August.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar chairs the UN Security Council briefing related to Counter Terrorism, in New York.

Women purchase Rakhi from a shop ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival in Moradabad, on Wednesday, 18 August.

ITBP jawans celebrate the 75th Independence Day on the banks of the Gurudongmar lake in Sikkim, on Sunday, 15 August.

Farmers burn an effigy and shout slogans during a protest against three farm reform laws at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, on Sunday, 15 August.

TMC leader Derek O Brien with former Congress MP Sushmita Dev, who recently joined the TMC, during a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, 17 August.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses to the nation on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in New Delhi on Sunday, 15 August.

Indian Army soldiers keeping a strict vigil along the Line of Control in Nowshera Sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri District, on Saturday, 14 July.

Veteran photographer Tapas Kumar Basu holds his old miniature 8mm Mionty film camera from the 1930s on the eve of World Photography Day, at his residence in Kolkata on Wednesday, 18 August.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Rajkot, on Thursday, 19 August.

Women bikers wear turbans and pose for a photo during 75th Independence Day celebration in Bengaluru.

