In Photos: India This Week

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Photographers pay tribute to Pulitzer prize-winning photographer Danish Siddiqui, who was killed in Afghanistan, while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters, in Kolkata, Friday, 16 July.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A girl plays amid heavy downpour in Jammu, Saturday, 10 July.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu leaves after meeting party interim President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi, Friday, 16 July.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sanitation workers being feliciated by GHMC as COVID-19 frontline workers by distributing essential commodities, gifts and sanitation kits, near the historic Charminar in Hyderabad, Saturday, 10 July.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>People gather en-masse to perform rituals during the annual Rath Yatra festival in Puri, Monday, 12 July, 2021</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the audience after inaugurating the International Cooperation and Convention Centre - Rudraksh, in Varanasi, Thursday, 15 July.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A worker cleans the premises as part of the preparations for the Monsoon Session in Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, 12 July.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>People floating social distancing norms as authorities allowed Sunday bazaar to reopen after some eased in the ongoing COVID-induced lockdown relaxation, in Bengaluru, Sunday, 11 July.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>DPCC President Anil Kumar Choudhary being detained by Delhi Police during a cycle rally against fuel price hike in New Delhi, Thursday, 15 July.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A medic shows a vial of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine during its launch in Gurugram, Saturday, 10 July.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Police personnel try to regulate the beneficiaries waiting in queues to receive COVID-19 vaccine dose, at Bhartia hospital in Fatehpur, Tuesday, 13 July.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi arrives at Lucknow airport, on Friday, 16 July.<br></p></div>

