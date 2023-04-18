Photos: Hurricanes top Islanders in game one of Stanley Cup playoffs

The Carolina Hurricanes hosted the New York Islanders in game one of their first round Stanely Cup playoff series on Monday, April 17, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

The Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho and Stefan Noesen (23) both scored on power plays.

The Hurricanes defeated the Islanders 2-1, with goalie Antii Raanta making 25 saves.

Carolina’s Hurricanes’ Teuvo Teravainen (86) and Jaccob Slavin (74) celebrate the Hurricanes’ 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders with teammates on Monday, April 17, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina’s Hurricanes’ Brett Pesce (22) battles for control of the puck with New York Islanders’ Anders Lee (27) in front Hurricanes’ goalie Antii Raanta (32) during the closing minutes of play on Monday, April 17, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes’ coach Rod Brind’Amour and assistant coach Tim Gleason huddle with players during the closing minutes of the third period against the New York Islanders on Monday, April 17, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes Seth Jarvis (24) and Sebastian Aho (20) work to get control of the puck from New York Islanders’ Sebastian Aho (25) during the third period in game one of their Stanley Cup playoff series on Monday, April 17, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina’s Hurricanes’ Seth Jarvis (24) goes under New York Islanders’ Sebastian Aho (25) as they battle for the puck in the third period of game one of their first round Stanley Cup series game on Monday, April 17, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes Derek Stepan (21) tries to score on New York Islanders’ goalie Ilya Sorokin (30) during the third period in game one of their Stanley Cup playoff series on Monday, April 17, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Antii Raanta (32) stops a scoring attempt by New York Islanders’ Anders Lee (27) in the second period on Monday, April 17, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

New York Islanders’ Ryan Pulock (6) is surrounded by teammates after scoring on Carolina Hurricanes goalie Antii Raanta (32) in the second period on Monday, April 17, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Antii Raanta (32) lets a shot by New York Islanders’ Ryan Pulock (6) gets past him in the second period on Monday, April 17, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Stefan Noesen (23) is surrounded by teammates after scoring on New York Islanders’ goalie Ilya Sorokin (30) in the second period on Monday, April 17, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Stefan Noesen (23) reacts after scoring on New York Islanders’ goalie Ilya Sorokin (30) in the second period on Monday, April 17, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Stefan Noesen (23) and Sebastian Aho (20) react after Noesen scored on New York Islanders’ goalie Ilya Sorokin (30) in the second period on Monday, April 17, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes Derek Stepan (21) checks New York Islanders’ Samuel Bolduc (4) during the first period in game one of their Stanley Cup playoff series on Monday, April 17, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) passes to Martin Necas (88) in the first period against the New York Islanders on Monday, April 17, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates with teammates Stefan Noesen (23), Martin Necas (88), Seth Jarvis (24) and Brent Burns (8) after scoring on New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin (30) to take a 1-0 lead on Monday, April 17, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates with teammates Stefan Noesen (23) and Martin Necas (88) after scoring on New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin (30) to take a 1-0 lead on Monday, April 17, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Antii Raanta (32) stops a scoring attempt by New York Islanders’ Zach Parise (11) in the first period on Monday, April 17, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.