Photos: Hurricanes top Islanders in game one of Stanley Cup playoffs

CALGARY — The Calgary Flames are on the hunt for a new general manager after it was announced on Monday that Brad Treliving had left the team after nine seasons. “The Calgary Flames and Brad Treliving have mutually agreed to part ways. Brad's contract expires on June 30 and he will not return as the Flames general manager for next season,” said John Bean, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation president and CEO, at Monday's press conference. “On behalf of the Flames ownership, management,
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks expect to make changes this summer, says general manager Patrik Allvin. And he's tasked players with figuring out how they can help improve the team going forward. “I’m excited by the response from the players," Allvin said in a season-ending press conference Monday. "But I’m sure we’ve got to continue to work with the players … and see where we are.” The Canucks are coming off a tumultuous season both on and off the ice. Vancouver got off to a disastrous start,
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and general manager Brad Treliving have agreed to part ways after he held that job for nearly a decade. The team announced the move Monday as mutual, along with assistant Don Maloney's promotion to president of hockey operations and interim GM. A search will begin immediately for a full-time replacement for Treliving. The Flames missed the playoffs for the second time in three years. They qualified for the postseason five times during Treliving’s nine-y
Curling Canada announced significant changes to some of its major events on Monday. The four-player Olympic trials for the 2026 Milano Cortina Games, an eight-team event, will open with a round-robin draw, with the top three teams making the playoffs. The second and third-place teams will then meet in the semifinal while the first-place team advances directly to the final, where the two remaining teams will face off in a best-of-three for the first time ever. Curling Canada is also making change
OTTAWA — Pierre Dorion sees great things ahead for the Ottawa Senators, he just doesn’t know if he’ll be around to see them through. The Senators general manager met with the media Monday morning and admitted he’s in a bit of a unique situation with new ownership set to take over the reins in the next couple months. Dorion was named GM in April 2016 and the Senators have only made the playoffs only once under his guidance — during his first season. If he were to stay in charge past this season,
Upsets and injuries defined Sunday’s NBA playoff games. Ja Morant suffered a hand injury in the Grizzlies’ Game 1 loss to the Lakers in Memphis while Giannis Antetokounmpo went down with a back injury early in the Bucks’ Game 1 loss to the Heat in Milwaukee. Miami guard Tyler Herro broke his hand in the victory, putting his postseason availability in doubt. The only injury in the Clippers vs. Suns game was to Phoenix’s pride after an epic battle that resulted in a Game 1 win for Los Angeles in the Valley of the Sun. Plus, New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes is on the show chatting about the NHL Playoffs and his partnership with Great Clips. Show your flow for a chance to be inducted into the Hockey Hair Hall of Fame!