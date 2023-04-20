Photos: Hurricanes defeat Islanders in overtime, lead series 2-0

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the New York Islanders in Game 2 of their first round Stanely Cup playoff series on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. They lead the series 2-0.

Jesper Fast (71) scored the game winning goal in overtime.

The Hurricanes goalie Antii Raanta made 23 saves.

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Antii Raanta (32) is congratulated by teammate Seth Jarvis (24) after making 23 saves in the Hurricanes’ 4-3 victory victory over the New York Islanders on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes’ goalie Antii Raanta (32) is congratulated by teammate Stefan Noesen (23) after making 23 saves in the Hurricanes’ 4-3 victory victory over the New York Islanders on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jesper Fast (71) fires the game winning shot at New York Islander goalie Ilya Sorokin (30) to secure a 4-3 victory in overtime during game two of their Stanley Cup series on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

The Carolina Hurricanes Jordan Martinook (48) takes a shot on goal in the third period during Game 2 of their Stanley Cup series against the New York Islanders on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

The Carolina Hurricanes Stefan Noesen (23) works to score on New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin (30) in the third period during Game 2 of their Stanley Cup series on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

The Carolina Hurricanes Seth Jarvis (24) tries to get his stick on the puck in front of New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin (30) in the third period during Game 2 of their Stanley Cup series on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jaccob Slavin (74) is surrounded by teammates after scoring to tie the New York Islanders 3-3 in the third period, forcing overtime during game two of their Stanley Cup series on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Antii Raanta (32) defends New York Islanders’ Hudson Fasching (20) during the third period in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup series on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

New York Islanders’ Brock Nelson (29) reacts after scoring to take a 3-2 lead over the Carolina Hurricanes in the third period during game two of their Stanley Cup series on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes’ goalie Antii Raanta (32) keeps his eye on the the puck as New York Islanders’ Pierre Engvall (18) works to shoot on a rebound following a save by Raanta in the third period during game two of their Stanley Cup series on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

New York Islanders’ Brock Nelson (29) reacts after a goal by teammate Kyle Palmeri (21) on Carolina Hurricanes’ goalie Antii Raanta (32) in the second period during game two of their Stanley Cup series on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

New York Islanders’ Brock Nelson (29) is checked to the ice as he and Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Staal (11) go after the puck in the second during game two of their Stanley Cup series on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Stefan Noesen (23) celebrates with Brent Burns (8), Martin Necas (88) and Sebastian Aho (20) after scoring in the second period to take a 2-0 lead during game two of their Stanley Cup series on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Stefan Noesen (23) celebrates with Brent Burns (8) and Martin Necas (88) after scoring in the second period to take a 2-0 lead during Game 2 of their Stanley Cup series on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

New York Islanders’ goalie Ilya Sorokin (30) gives up a goal to Carolina Hurricanes’ Stefan Noesen (23) in the second period during game two of their Stanley Cup series on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

The Carolina Hurricanes Sebastian Aho (20) shoots against New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin (30) in the second period during Game 2 of their Stanley Cup series on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Shayne Gostisbehere (41) is escorted away from a fight by the official at the end of the first period during game two of their Stanley Cup series on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Brett Pesce (22) and New York Islanders’ Matthew Barzal (13) ties each other up during a fight between the two teams at the end of the first period during game two of their Stanley Cup series on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Martinook (48) works for a scoring attempt on New York Islanders’ goalie Ilya Sorokin (30) during game two of their Stanley Cup series on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

The Carolina Hurricanes Sebastian Aho (20) is attended to by a trainer after being high-sticked in the face in the first period during Game 2 of their Stanley Cup series on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho (20) moves the puck ahead of New York Islanders’ Sebastian Aho (25) in the first period during game two of their Stanley Cup series on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

New York Islanders’ Kyle Palmeri (21) gets caught in the goal under Carolina Hurricanes’ goalie Antii Raanta (32) during the first period during in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup series on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Paul Stastny (26) is surrounded by teammates Jaccob Slavin (74), Seth Jarvis (24) and Teuvo Teravainen (86) after scoring in the first period to take a 1-0 lead over the New York Islanders during game two of their Stanley Cup series on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.