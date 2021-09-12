PHOTOS: Hurricane Larry batters Newfoundland with destructive winds
Hurricane Larry’s powerful winds made a mess when the storm rolled into eastern Newfoundland early Saturday morning.
The centre of the hurricane came ashore on the isthmus of the Avalon Peninsula around 1:30 a.m. local time on Saturday with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h.
The Avalon took the brunt of the hurricane’s winds. The fast-moving system buffeted the region with wind gusts higher than 140 km/h, with one unofficial gust as high as 182 km/h reported at Cape St. Mary's Lighthouse.
Larry brought powerful winds, storm surge, and a short period of intense rain to eastern Newfoundland. Impacts included widespread power outages with numerous broken trees, power poles and other structural damage. Notably, a large outdoor performance tent in St. John's suffered extensive damage, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Meanwhile, along south and southwest facing shorelines of the Burin and Avalon peninsulas, large waves and storm surge caused road washouts and visible damage to coastal infrastructure. The tide guage at Argentia broke a record that was set on Dec. 25, 1983 -- with a peak high tide water level of 3.65 metres and total storm surge of 1.5 metres.
Larry quickly pulled away from the region on Saturday morning, leaving behind clearing skies and calming winds for Newfoundlanders to begin cleaning up after the storm.
Check out some photos and videos from the storm and its aftermath, below.
WATCH NOW: HURRICANE LARRY KNOCKS OUT POWER ON LIVE TV AS WINDS RAMP UP
Where once stood a shed Destroyed #LarryNL pic.twitter.com/QN0cizDKkF
Where once stood a shed Destroyed #LarryNL
— bev (@bevpower73)
Gained a deck last night. Everyone is safe and that's all that matters #LarryNL #nlwx pic.twitter.com/EwKEkHNYID
Gained a deck last night. Everyone is safe and that's all that matters #LarryNL #nlwx
— MelNL (@MelNL6)
IAPT2021 #nlwx #aftermath #HurricaneLarry #IcebergAlley pic.twitter.com/QFiTxydW6R
#IAPT2021 #nlwx #aftermath #HurricaneLarry #IcebergAlley
— Rodger Price (@RodgerPrice13)
Didn't realize Bowring Park was closed until I was leaving. Oops. All considered, not bad but numerous large trees down on South Brook Trail. @BowringPark @CityofStJohns #nlwx #HurricaneLarry pic.twitter.com/ENZxlpOL3H
Didn't realize Bowring Park was closed until I was leaving. Oops. All considered, not bad but numerous large trees down on South Brook Trail. @BowringPark @CityofStJohns #nlwx #HurricaneLarry
— Kevin Guest (@kevinjguest)
Mom sent me this video from our porch in Seal Cove Fortune Bay, NL. #nlwx High winds & lots of wave action. pic.twitter.com/X8KjFCx8f5
Mom sent me this video from our porch in Seal Cove Fortune Bay, NL. #nlwx High winds & lots of wave action.
High winds & lots of wave action.
— Lori-Lydia Loveless (@lorilydialove)
It seems #Larry took out his anger on older trees standing by themselves. Every house lost at least 1 tree on my street in Paradise. #nlwx pic.twitter.com/NhpjhIkTcs
It seems #Larry took out his anger on older trees standing by themselves. Every house lost at least 1 tree on my street in Paradise. #nlwx
— Jennifer Higdon (@jenniferhdu)
The apartment building across from mine. That's all bricks on the ground. #nlwx #hurricanelarry pic.twitter.com/zKTXw91e8E
The apartment building across from mine. That's all bricks on the ground. #nlwx #hurricanelarry
— Maria (@Maria38145259)
House at the bottom of Signal Hill lost their roof last night. 👎#nlwx pic.twitter.com/6Ci8wtF06S
House at the bottom of Signal Hill lost their roof last night. 👎#nlwx
— Maureen Malone (@momolive82)
Entire back section of school roof is gone #nlwx #hurricanelarry pic.twitter.com/p0PLoYNVgW
Entire back section of school roof is gone #nlwx #hurricanelarry
— Jordan Keating (@jordanwkeating)
ON THE GROUND: NATHAN COLEMAN ASSESSES THE DAMAGE IN ST. JOHN'S
Route 90 at St. Vincent's on the Avalon has sustained some damage overnight. Motorists should avoid this area at this time. #nltraffic #LarryNL https://t.co/TeSe8kRvy3 pic.twitter.com/4BLvm9AQPB
Route 90 at St. Vincent’s on the Avalon has sustained some damage overnight.
Motorists should avoid this area at this time. #nltraffic #LarryNL
— Transportation and Infrastructure NL (@TI_GovNL)
So who do you call when cable wires are down? #HurricaneLarry #nlwx pic.twitter.com/BKm54aXvF2
So who do you call when cable wires are down? #HurricaneLarry #nlwx
— Gillian Hickman (@LittleG_NL)
A few trees down. Good to see the town's fire department out checking on everything. @TownofHMCCLV @fire_HMFD #nlwx #HurricaneLarry pic.twitter.com/PY7OjGy2qq
A few trees down. Good to see the town's fire department out checking on everything. @TownofHMCCLV @fire_HMFD #nlwx #HurricaneLarry
— Shannon Lewis-Simpson (@slewisimpson)
Salt pile tarp fared better than I feared. Only part ripped off, but some of it apparently ended up on our power lines #nlwx #jesuslarryandjoseph pic.twitter.com/VgeGvOBf9m
Salt pile tarp fared better than I feared. Only part ripped off, but some of it apparently ended up on our power lines #nlwx #jesuslarryandjoseph
— Cathy Mann (@CathyLMann)
Lots of damage at Bannerman Park. #LarryNL #nlwx pic.twitter.com/Kq9rs4zx9I
Lots of damage at Bannerman Park. #LarryNL #nlwx
— Bruce Chafe (@BruceChafe)
Banks along Second Pond along Petty Harbour Road are starting to erode, be mindful! #nlwx #hurricanelarry pic.twitter.com/9e9YPwaZQ6
Banks along Second Pond along Petty Harbour Road are starting to erode, be mindful! #nlwx #hurricanelarry
— Robert Mullins (@eastboundberto)
We lost part of our fence, but that's all. We still have power and the windows never blew in. Everybody is ok. A little tired, but ok. Hats off to Gorilla Tape. #nlwx pic.twitter.com/V6XKGqQdCY
We lost part of our fence, but that's all. We still have power and the windows never blew in. Everybody is ok. A little tired, but ok. Hats off to Gorilla Tape. #nlwx
— Shane Hurley (@ShaneHurley)
WATCH: LARRY'S WIND AND RAIN POWER THROUGH THE AVALON PENINSULA OVERNIGHT
Thumbnail of Hurricane Larry damage courtesy of Maria via Twitter.