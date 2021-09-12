PHOTOS: Hurricane Larry batters Newfoundland with destructive winds

Hurricane Larry’s powerful winds made a mess when the storm rolled into eastern Newfoundland early Saturday morning.

The centre of the hurricane came ashore on the isthmus of the Avalon Peninsula around 1:30 a.m. local time on Saturday with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h.

Larry Landfall

The Avalon took the brunt of the hurricane’s winds. The fast-moving system buffeted the region with wind gusts higher than 140 km/h, with one unofficial gust as high as 182 km/h reported at Cape St. Mary's Lighthouse.

Larry brought powerful winds, storm surge, and a short period of intense rain to eastern Newfoundland. Impacts included widespread power outages with numerous broken trees, power poles and other structural damage. Notably, a large outdoor performance tent in St. John's suffered extensive damage, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Meanwhile, along south and southwest facing shorelines of the Burin and Avalon peninsulas, large waves and storm surge caused road washouts and visible damage to coastal infrastructure. The tide guage at Argentia broke a record that was set on Dec. 25, 1983 -- with a peak high tide water level of 3.65 metres and total storm surge of 1.5 metres.

Larry quickly pulled away from the region on Saturday morning, leaving behind clearing skies and calming winds for Newfoundlanders to begin cleaning up after the storm.

Check out some photos and videos from the storm and its aftermath, below.

Thumbnail of Hurricane Larry damage courtesy of Maria via Twitter.