PHOTOS: Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida, 270,000+ without power
Hurricane Idalia officially made landfall Wednesday morning in the Big Bend region near Keaton Beach.
Idalia, now a Category 2 storm, is travelling across northern Florida, lashing the state with heavy rain and sustained winds of 175 km/h and even higher gusts.
The National Hurricane Center has confirmed Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane at 7:45 a.m.
Idalia is the strongest storm to hit the Big Bend region in more than 125 years and the third hurricane to make landfall in Florida in the past 12 months, following Hurricane Ian in September 2022 and Hurricane Nicole in October 2022.
As of 11 a.m., there are more than 273,104 Floridians without power according to poweroutage.us. The majority of the outages are around the Big Bend region of the state.
The Weather Network's Mark Robinson was in Perry, Florida capturing early impacts from the hurricane.
Braving hurricane #Idalia and flying garbage cans is all in a day's work for @StormhunterTWN as he reports live from Florida. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/cocxz6oXlQ
Major power flashes ongoing in Perry. @weathernetwork #IDALIAhurricane @jwhittalTWN pic.twitter.com/4Cobwc3hW5
Content shared social media further demonstrates the severity of this storm:
Western eyewall near Perry, FL was no joke! Things are starting to calm down a bit here thankfully. #IDALIA #FLwx @spann pic.twitter.com/PujTGz42Nb
The home with roof removed on Keaton Beach. #FLwx #HurricaneIdalia pic.twitter.com/VvJgzkhsUc
A lot of structure and tree damage in Perry, FL #Idalia #FLwx pic.twitter.com/C8VznpteaQ
With any major storm comes the risk of storm surge which is a major concern as the landfall coincides with Wednesday’s blue supermoon, meaning high tide will increase water levels.
Life-threatening storm surge of 0.5-1.5 metres is forecast for Tampa Bay, with a higher storm surge farther north with 3.5-5 metres from Aucilla River to Yankeetown.
Incredible #Idalia storm surge 6' and counting here at Cedar Key, FL pic.twitter.com/8MzaHJpWce
Thumbnail Credit: Mark Robinson, The Weather Network