PHOTOS: Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida, 270,000+ without power

Visit The Weather Network's hurricane hub to keep up with the latest on tropical developments in Canada and around the world

Hurricane Idalia officially made landfall Wednesday morning in the Big Bend region near Keaton Beach.

Idalia, now a Category 2 storm, is travelling across northern Florida, lashing the state with heavy rain and sustained winds of 175 km/h and even higher gusts.

The National Hurricane Center has confirmed Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane at 7:45 a.m.

Idalia is the strongest storm to hit the Big Bend region in more than 125 years and the third hurricane to make landfall in Florida in the past 12 months, following Hurricane Ian in September 2022 and Hurricane Nicole in October 2022.

Idalia Landfall

As of 11 a.m., there are more than 273,104 Floridians without power according to poweroutage.us. The majority of the outages are around the Big Bend region of the state.

The Weather Network's Mark Robinson was in Perry, Florida capturing early impacts from the hurricane.

Content shared social media further demonstrates the severity of this storm:

With any major storm comes the risk of storm surge which is a major concern as the landfall coincides with Wednesday’s blue supermoon, meaning high tide will increase water levels.

Story continues

Life-threatening storm surge of 0.5-1.5 metres is forecast for Tampa Bay, with a higher storm surge farther north with 3.5-5 metres from Aucilla River to Yankeetown.

Keep checking back to The Weather Network for more updates on the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Thumbnail Credit: Mark Robinson, The Weather Network

WATCH: Canadian Snowbird Watches Doorbell Cam as Hurricane Idalia Targets Florida Home

Click here to view the video