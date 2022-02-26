PHOTOS: Heavy, fluffy snow blankets Maritimes in time for the weekend

Embedded content: https://players.brightcove.net/1942203455001/B1CSR9sVf_default/index.html?videoId=6298879836001

A fast-moving snowfall brought a decent thump of snow to parts of the Maritimes just in time for the weekend—again.

The latest in a streak of coincidental weekend storms brought a quick dose of heavy snow to the southern Maritimes during the day on Friday. The system arrived during the late morning and early afternoon hours, pulling away from the region through the evening.

Temperatures remained cold enough for precipitation to remain all snow for the region, a welcome change from the icy mix that’s plagued communities with the last handful of winter storms.

ATLSnowTotals
ATLSnowTotals

Communities in southern Nova Scotia saw up to 20 cm of snow from the system, while Halifax measured 10 cm by 4 p.m. local time. The snowfall snarled traffic and shuttered schools around the province.

Accumulating snow fell across parts of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, as well, but totals were generally minimal with less than 5 cm reported for most areas.

This far-reaching storm left behind a snowy, icy mess all along its track, even producing snow as far south as Mexico. A fast mover, this was the same system that caused accidents across southern Ontario during the Friday morning commute.

Check out some of the sights around the Maritimes from this latest winter storm, below.

Embedded content: https://twitter.com/lecorbeausage/status/1497259435747528705

Embedded content: https://twitter.com/NateTWN/status/1497252573010616327

Embedded content: https://twitter.com/hfxtraffic/status/1497307800304816129

Embedded content: https://twitter.com/girlindabushes/status/1497288040468946945

Embedded content: https://twitter.com/Lucas_Bourque_/status/1497270511679725568

Embedded content: https://twitter.com/NateTWN/status/1497243088137461778

Embedded content: https://twitter.com/dougweather/status/1497291525302145026

Embedded content: https://twitter.com/Lucas_Bourque_/status/1497316290804989958

Embedded content: https://twitter.com/002Place/status/1497341785789587457

Embedded content: https://twitter.com/Boudreau_Ideas/status/1497339022254948356

