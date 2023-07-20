PHOTOS: Hail, damage reported as tornado-warned storms hit southern Ontario
A muggy midsummer day across the Great Lakes sparked a vicious round of severe thunderstorms in southern Ontario on Thursday afternoon.
Severe thunderstorms bubbled across Michigan through the first half of Thursday, quickly sweeping east across the international border.
These storms formed into a squall line that generated damaging wind gusts as they rolled into southwestern Ontario. Sarnia was the first to take a hit from the severe thunderstorms, where Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a tornado warning due to strong rotation within the line of storms.
Sarnia Airport measured a wind gust of 115 km/h as the storms moved overhead. ECCC relayed reports of “extensive damage” around Sarnia as a result of the powerful winds. Winds peaked at 96 km/h in Windsor, with a 78 km/h gust reported in Chatham.
Bluewater Power reported tens of thousands of outages in the Sarnia area in the 4:00 p.m. hour in the immediate wake of the storms, with ENWIN Utilities reporting nearly 10,000 outages near Windsor after the storm.
Experts will likely investigate any reports of potential tornadoes in the area, although the amount of damage around Sarnia is a testament to the dangers of straight-line winds even without a tornado.
Additional damage and power outages are likely throughout southern Ontario as these severe thunderstorms march east through the early evening hours.
Check out some of the visuals of these severe storms and their aftermath as they’re sweeping through southern Ontario, below.
Near Petrolia now. Lots of cumulus bubbling and the line of storms is moving in out of Michigan. @weathernetwork #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/mM7eVcQcva
Dead still to this in less than a minute @weathernetwork @ECCCWeatherON pic.twitter.com/kFGigamSOX
Severe weather in London. Look at the size of those hail. @ThatMetGirl pic.twitter.com/jAzqttDtdW
Every street lined with trees and some powerlines down in Alvinston. Reports of a possible gas leak. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/tVYXVGgfwa
ONStorm Tree damage by my son's apt in Sarnia pic.twitter.com/EAFgIGqGd6
@StormhunterTWN pop up storm formed right over top NW London ON with some serious hail.The big line of storms still to come.#ONStorm pic.twitter.com/r1Q1hJ2yFV
Sarnia pic.twitter.com/qsurnD2rAQ
Ok girl. I see you. #ONStorm #ShareYourWeather @weathernetwork #ldnont pic.twitter.com/x8pb9PphMo
Hi there, thank you for sharing this photo! May we have permission to share this content on The Weather Network, our Pelmorex Corp. properties and partners, with onscreen credit to you? Stay safe!
Well now! #ONstorm #ldnont pic.twitter.com/pDM2LfcFZQ
Pembroke. 4:21. @ConnorMockettWX @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/JjzoG261IJ
Tornado safety
If a tornado develops in your area, seek underground shelter when possible - preferably in a basement.
In the absence of an underground room, opt for a windowless interior room or hallway on the lowest level of a solid building.
Never try to outrun a tornado.
Keep cell phone and/or battery-operated radio handy so you can keep on top of tornado watches and warnings.
DO NOT go outside if a tornado is imminent or occurring in your area.
Thumbnail image courtesy: Niran/Twitter