PHOTOS: Hail, damage reported as tornado-warned storms hit southern Ontario

A muggy midsummer day across the Great Lakes sparked a vicious round of severe thunderstorms in southern Ontario on Thursday afternoon.

Severe thunderstorms bubbled across Michigan through the first half of Thursday, quickly sweeping east across the international border.

These storms formed into a squall line that generated damaging wind gusts as they rolled into southwestern Ontario. Sarnia was the first to take a hit from the severe thunderstorms, where Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a tornado warning due to strong rotation within the line of storms.

Sarnia Airport measured a wind gust of 115 km/h as the storms moved overhead. ECCC relayed reports of “extensive damage” around Sarnia as a result of the powerful winds. Winds peaked at 96 km/h in Windsor, with a 78 km/h gust reported in Chatham.

Bluewater Power reported tens of thousands of outages in the Sarnia area in the 4:00 p.m. hour in the immediate wake of the storms, with ENWIN Utilities reporting nearly 10,000 outages near Windsor after the storm.

Experts will likely investigate any reports of potential tornadoes in the area, although the amount of damage around Sarnia is a testament to the dangers of straight-line winds even without a tornado.

Additional damage and power outages are likely throughout southern Ontario as these severe thunderstorms march east through the early evening hours.

Check out some of the visuals of these severe storms and their aftermath as they’re sweeping through southern Ontario, below.

Tornado safety

If a tornado develops in your area, seek underground shelter when possible - preferably in a basement.

In the absence of an underground room, opt for a windowless interior room or hallway on the lowest level of a solid building.

Never try to outrun a tornado.

Keep cell phone and/or battery-operated radio handy so you can keep on top of tornado watches and warnings.

DO NOT go outside if a tornado is imminent or occurring in your area.

Thumbnail image courtesy: Niran/Twitter

WATCH: How to stay safe during a tornado warning

