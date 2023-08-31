Photos: Fort Worth skaters take advantage of break from summer heat wave

As a result of the cooler weather the past few days, many skateboard and biking enthusiasts made their way out to the parks to partake in their activities and gather with friends.

Once the sun started to set Tuesday evening, around 50 skaters arrived at Chisholm Trail Skate Park and began to warm up in the bowls before they started shredding on the rails and hitting kickflips off the stairs.

Many of the skaters said the skate parks have remained empty during the day because of how hot the weather has been this summer, but they all begin to come out once the blistering sun is gone.

Although it has been relatively cooler the past few days, the triple-digit temperatures will make a return over the weekend and into the next week.

Martin “Tini” Tijerina skates down a railing at sunset at Chisholm Trail Skate Park in Fort Worth on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

A skater is silhouetted as the sun begins to set at Chisholm Trail Skate Park in Fort Worth on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

Ramsey Rivera balances on a rail at sunset at Chisholm Trail Skate Park in Fort Worth on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

Donald Sanford does a kick flip off the steps at sunset at Chisholm Trail Skate Park in Fort Worth on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

A skater skates down a slope at sunset at Chisholm Trail Skate Park in Fort Worth on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

Donald Sanford balances at the top of a slope at sunset at Chisholm Trail Skate Park in Fort Worth on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

Ramsey Rivera skates on a railing at sunset at Chisholm Trail Skate Park in Fort Worth on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

Jay Jones balances on a rail at sunset at Chisholm Trail Skate Park in Fort Worth on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

Kaleb Worthington skates up a slope at sunset at Chisholm Trail Skate Park in Fort Worth on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.