Photos: Fort Worth skaters take advantage of break from summer heat wave
Christopher Torres
·1 min read
As a result of the cooler weather the past few days, many skateboard and biking enthusiasts made their way out to the parks to partake in their activities and gather with friends.
Once the sun started to set Tuesday evening, around 50 skaters arrived at Chisholm Trail Skate Park and began to warm up in the bowls before they started shredding on the rails and hitting kickflips off the stairs.
Many of the skaters said the skate parks have remained empty during the day because of how hot the weather has been this summer, but they all begin to come out once the blistering sun is gone.
