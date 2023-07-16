Photos: Fast-moving fires force evacuations, char thousands of acres in Riverside County
Irfan Khan, Allen J. Schaben
·1 min read
The Rabbit fire, which began Friday afternoon in the community of Lakeview, had burned 7,600 acres with 5% containment as of Saturday afternoon, according to the California Department of Forestry/Riverside County Fire Department. Triple-digit temperatures across the region and difficult topography are proving challenging for crews battling the wildfire, said Tawny Castro, public information officer with the county fire department.