Photos: Fast-moving fires force evacuations, char thousands of acres in Riverside County

An air tanker drops fire retardant as the Rabbit fire burns in Lamb Canyon near Beaumont on Saturday. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

The Rabbit fire, which began Friday afternoon in the community of Lakeview, had burned 7,600 acres with 5% containment as of Saturday afternoon, according to the California Department of Forestry/Riverside County Fire Department. Triple-digit temperatures across the region and difficult topography are proving challenging for crews battling the wildfire, said Tawny Castro, public information officer with the county fire department.

Cal Fire crews set a backfire while fighting the Rabbit fire near a Beaumont home in triple-digit heat in Riverside County on Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A Cal Fire firefighter keeps an eye as Rabbit Fire rages in Lamb Canyon on Saturday, July 15, 2023 in Riverside County, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Cal Fire crews defend a Beaumont home from the Rabbit fire amid triple-digit heat in Riverside County on Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

An air tanker drops fire retardant on the Rabbit fire in Lamb Canyon near Beaumont in Riverside County on Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A vehicle charred by Rabbit fire along Gilman Springs Road near Moreno Valley on Saturday. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

After a water-dropping helicopter flew overhead to make a drop nearby, a smoke funnel spins across the scorched landscape after the Rabbit fire burned through in Riverside County on Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A helicopter drops water on the Rabbit fire near a house in the Beaumont area in Riverside County on Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.