Photos: Fans shine in silver for Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour stop at AT&T Stadium

Beyoncé’s fans dressed to impress for her concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Thursday night. The singer is currently on her “Renaissance World Tour” and stopped for one night in Dallas-Fort Worth.

“Queen Bey” requested for concertgoers to come in their “most fabulous silver fashions” to celebrate “Virgo season together in the house of chrome,” and her North Texas fans did not disappoint.

Fans arrived in style and lined up outside of the stadium hours before the concert started. Multiple people of all ages donned shiny outfits, silver facial accessories and jewel-studded cowboy hats fit for Texas.

Michael Quincy-Sanders shows off his bedazzled accessories before entering Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

