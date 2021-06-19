Photos from the 'F9' premiere

Tyrese Gibson and Vin Diesel joke around at the &quot;F9&quot; premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday, June 18, 2021.
"F9" stars Tyrese Gibson and Vin Diesel joke around at the "F9" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

What better way to celebrate the movies' triumphant return to the theaters than with an old-fashioned in-person premiere Friday at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard? "F9" marks the 10th installment in the "Fast & Furious" franchise and will be in theaters June 25.

Unmasked actor Jordana Brewster walks the red carpet at the &quot;F9&quot; premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre.
Actor Jordana Brewster walks the red carpet at the "F9" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Unmasked &quot;F9&quot; actor Anna Sawai waves as she enters the arrivals carpet among masked people.
"F9" actor Anna Sawai waves as she enters the arrivals carpet for the "F9" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Masked security men in suits and one with a dog stand around
Security men await the arrival of the stars at the "F9" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Unmasked actor Charlize Theron arrives at the &quot;F9&quot; premiere in a red furry jacket over a white T-shirt and mini skirt.
Actor Charlize Theron arrives at the "F9" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Fans line up on Hollywood Boulevard behind metal barriers
Fans line up on Hollywood Boulevard to see their favorite "F9" actors during the movie's premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Unmasked Michael Rooker puts his fists up
Actor Michael Rooker poses on the red carpet for the "F9" premiere. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Vanessa Bryant in a bright yellow-green gown and daughter Natalia in a red suit stand in front of the &quot;F9&quot; premiere sign
Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia at the "F9" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Actor and rapper Ludacris in a blue three-piece suit
"F9" Actor and rapper Ludacris arrives at the "F9" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Sung Kang does an arrivals interview unmasked with a woman with a microphone
Sung Kang, who portrays Han in "F9," does an arrivals interview during the premiere of "F9" at TCL Chinese Theatre. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
The cast of &quot;F9&quot; gather for a group photo while onlookers take photos.
The cast of "F9" gather for a group photo at the movie's premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

