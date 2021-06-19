Photos from the 'F9' premiere

"F9" stars Tyrese Gibson and Vin Diesel joke around at the "F9" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

What better way to celebrate the movies' triumphant return to the theaters than with an old-fashioned in-person premiere Friday at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard? "F9" marks the 10th installment in the "Fast & Furious" franchise and will be in theaters June 25.

Actor Jordana Brewster walks the red carpet at the "F9" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

"F9" actor Anna Sawai waves as she enters the arrivals carpet for the "F9" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Security men await the arrival of the stars at the "F9" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Actor Charlize Theron arrives at the "F9" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Fans line up on Hollywood Boulevard to see their favorite "F9" actors during the movie's premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Actor Michael Rooker poses on the red carpet for the "F9" premiere. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia at the "F9" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

"F9" Actor and rapper Ludacris arrives at the "F9" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Sung Kang, who portrays Han in "F9," does an arrivals interview during the premiere of "F9" at TCL Chinese Theatre. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

The cast of "F9" gather for a group photo at the movie's premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.