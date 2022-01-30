PHOTOS: East Coast clobbered by whiteouts during howling winter storm
The mighty, potentially historic winter storm that dropped more than 60 cm of wind-driven snow in parts of the northeastern United States powered through Atlantic Canada with similar impacts.
The storm, which affected tens of millions of people across the U.S. and Canada, reached the Maritimes on Saturday morning. The system’s wide-reaching impacts varied greatly from one province to another, dropping heavy snow and howling winds in some areas while others saw heavy rain, significant ice, and even coastal flooding from a storm surge.
Newfoundland started to see the precipitation and winds ramp up on Saturday evening as strong winds buffeted the Maritimes and blew around what’s left of the storm’s precipitation across the region.
Some communities will face an arduous cleanup effort come Sunday morning. The greatest storm-total snowfall amounts fell over New Brunswick, where 40-50 cm of snow is likely by the time the skies clear out. Totals will amount to 15-40 cm across the rest of Atlantic Canada, with amounts varying greatly due to mixed precipitation cutting down on snow accumulations.
The storm brought substantial impacts to the Maritimes on Saturday. Thousands of homes and businesses in Nova Scotia lost power during the height of the wintry weather. The risk for power outages persisted Saturday night due to high winds behind the storm.
RCMPPEI are recommending drivers stay off the roads as conditions are poor. We are responding to several reports of stranded vehicles. Cst. Parsons. pic.twitter.com/L2S6sCwxSQ
Authorities in Prince Edward Island urged residents to stay home through Saturday evening because roads were covered by heavy, windswept snow. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) tweeted early Saturday evening that they responded to several reports of stranded motorists on roads across the island.
Difficult travel conditions played out across Nova Scotia, as well, where the RCMP urged residents to stay home. Halifax Transit halted bus service temporarily due to the storm weather and road conditions. "We are actively monitoring the situation, and will have bus service back up and running as soon as conditions improve," it said in a tweet.
Check out some of the impressive sights around the Atlantic provinces on Saturday as residents witnessed this intense winter storm.
My view this afternoon... #nbstorm #Moncton pic.twitter.com/HxCH7YxwDk
outside my apartment, weather conditions have gotten worse #nlwx #nltraffic #stephenville pic.twitter.com/ZhMufoRs3M
12 pm AST Saint John, New Brunswick #nbstorm @weathernetwork @TrafficNB @SaintJohnWthr #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/5Ri8m2xiaV
1:30 PM update: Heavy snow continuing in #Halifax as strongest bands are passing through with strong winds, too! ~20 cm so far in downtown but hard to tell precisely with so much drifting going on. Some sidewalks are covered in thigh-deep drifts east of Barrington! #NSstorm pic.twitter.com/tQ5HqM8Eme
Heavy snow and blowing snow near Alderney Landing in Downtown Dartmouth. Snow plows hard at work! #NSStorm #nswx pic.twitter.com/wAslmQ4NUr
Things are getting wild with this storm on PEI! @weathernetwork @HouckisPokisewx #Pestorm pic.twitter.com/6iF7xf1DQK
That's it for snow in Spanish Ship Bay. Temp now a hair above zero with some IP. Snowfall 8cm. Video was at the "peak" of snowfall. #nsstorm pic.twitter.com/AGsvDOERQt
And... Moderate freezing rain in #Halifax now, mixed with some ice pellets. Much better visibility, but it might get very slippery fast until temperatures increase enough. #NSstorm pic.twitter.com/dlA7Xb39qw
Just want to say Hi from Halifax while we experience yet another winter #Nor'easter #NSStorm Not fit for man nor beast! Everyone stay safe keep an eye on @weathernetwork for updates. #Stormchips stocked up. Looking forward to #LeafsForever 🤞🏻power stays on pic.twitter.com/7JYqt3sT4U
11am: Heavy snow continues in Sluice Point, NS. Wind NE 45 gust 60 km/h. -4c. #nsstorm @weathernetwork @NateTWN @KalinMitchelCTV @ryansnoddon @YHZweatherguy pic.twitter.com/T1CqITpkkn
11am: Heavy snow continues in Sluice Point, NS. Wind NE 45
Complete whiteout at Albany PEI #pestorm pic.twitter.com/Wy2to3CjAV
Snowball Express ~ Wind up, Visibility down, roads gettin' slick in Southern NB. Take a tour up Route #1, down the Fiddlehead Road, & then a spin on the frozen Kennebecasis River / #Icefishing village... #ShareYourWeather #StormHour #SnowHour @KMacTWN @MurphTWN @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/F45nsWl4wF
NSStorm @NateTWN downtown halifax pic.twitter.com/jURozptMu2
And it begins... #NBStorm #NewBrunswick #Cyclone #Ughhhhh pic.twitter.com/rCapcNUFrx
NSStorm pic.twitter.com/C0eu2PFHrC
Thumbnail courtesy of James Rayner in Summerside, P.E.I.