PHOTOS: East Coast clobbered by whiteouts during howling winter storm

The mighty, potentially historic winter storm that dropped more than 60 cm of wind-driven snow in parts of the northeastern United States powered through Atlantic Canada with similar impacts.

The storm, which affected tens of millions of people across the U.S. and Canada, reached the Maritimes on Saturday morning. The system’s wide-reaching impacts varied greatly from one province to another, dropping heavy snow and howling winds in some areas while others saw heavy rain, significant ice, and even coastal flooding from a storm surge.

Newfoundland started to see the precipitation and winds ramp up on Saturday evening as strong winds buffeted the Maritimes and blew around what’s left of the storm’s precipitation across the region.

January 29, 2022 Storm Summary
January 29, 2022 Storm Summary

Some communities will face an arduous cleanup effort come Sunday morning. The greatest storm-total snowfall amounts fell over New Brunswick, where 40-50 cm of snow is likely by the time the skies clear out. Totals will amount to 15-40 cm across the rest of Atlantic Canada, with amounts varying greatly due to mixed precipitation cutting down on snow accumulations.

The storm brought substantial impacts to the Maritimes on Saturday. Thousands of homes and businesses in Nova Scotia lost power during the height of the wintry weather. The risk for power outages persisted Saturday night due to high winds behind the storm.

Authorities in Prince Edward Island urged residents to stay home through Saturday evening because roads were covered by heavy, windswept snow. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) tweeted early Saturday evening that they responded to several reports of stranded motorists on roads across the island.

Difficult travel conditions played out across Nova Scotia, as well, where the RCMP urged residents to stay home. Halifax Transit halted bus service temporarily due to the storm weather and road conditions. "We are actively monitoring the situation, and will have bus service back up and running as soon as conditions improve," it said in a tweet.

Check out some of the impressive sights around the Atlantic provinces on Saturday as residents witnessed this intense winter storm.

Thumbnail courtesy of James Rayner in Summerside, P.E.I.

