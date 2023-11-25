Photos: Duke hosts Pittsburgh

Duke hosts Pittsburgh in its final regular season game on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Pittsburgh has won seven games in a row over Duke.

The Blue Devils, who have lost four of their last five games entering Saturday’s game, are looking to improve their bowl game profile.

Duke’s Jordan Moore scores a touchdown during the first half of the Blue Devils’ game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Duke’s Jordan Moore, left, celebrates with teammate Jordan Waters after he scored a touchdown during the first half of the Blue Devils’ game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Duke’s Jaylen Stinson tackles Pittsburgh’s Nate Yarnell during the first half of the Blue Devils’ game on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Duke’s Jaylen Coleman (22) runs the ball during the first half of the Blue Devils’ game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.