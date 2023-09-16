Photos: Duke faces Northwestern

The No. 21 ranked Blue Devils take on Northwestern at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

A win would give the Blue Devils their second consecutive 3-0 start under head coach Mike Elko. Defensive back Jeremiah Lewis will be available to play again after suffering a broken thumb during Duke’s season-opening win over Clemson.

Check back here for more photos throughout the game.

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard runs the ball during the first half of the Blue Devils’ game against Northwestern on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Duke’s Jordan Waters carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of the Blue Devils’ game against Northwestern on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Duke’s Kendall Johnson (42) celebrates after a play during the first half of the Blue Devils’ game against Northwestern on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.