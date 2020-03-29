New photos of Duke and Duchess at work offer glimpse inside Kensington Palace

Photo credit: Kensington Palace

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have long been advocates of mental health. Now, the royals are urging the nation to take extra close care of their wellbeing amid the mental health challenges that come with self-isolation.

Today, it was announced the Cambridges have teamed up with Public Health England (PHE) to endorse its newly-published advice on wellbeing in light of COVID-19.

The government body’s guidelines offer advice on staying connected with others, talking about your worries, looking after your physical wellbeing, getting enough sleep and managing your intake of news. It also offers practical advice on how to help other who may be struggling.

Photo credit: Kensington Palace

“The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone,” Kate and William said it a statement. "We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health. It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being. By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead.”

The partnership was announced alongside two new photos of the Duke and Duchess working in their Kensington Palace home. One image sees William speaking on the phone to to Paul Farmer, chief executive of Mind, while another sees Kate speaking to Catherine Roche, CEO of Place2Be.

Mental health charities in the country are also being given a £5 million grant to support their services alongside the initiative.

Paul Farmer of Mind, said: "Whether we have an existing mental health problem or not, we are all going to need extra help to deal with the consequences of this unprecedented set of circumstances.

"Reaching out to friends and family is critical, as well as paying attention to the impact our physical health can have on our mental health - from diet and exercise to getting enough natural light and a little fresh air.”

The Duke and Duchess have been longstanding advocates of mental health, launching the Heads Together campaign alongside the Duke of Sussex in 2016, which aimed to end the stigma around mental health.

