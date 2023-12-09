Photos: Duke basketball vs UNC Charlotte

The news that Shohei Ohtani has chosen to stay in Southern California has left Toronto Blue Jays fans heartbroken. The prospect of landing a generational talent had stirred excitement in Toronto, but the pursuit ended in disappointment for the Blue Jays faithful when Ohtani agreed to a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. “I mean $700 million is a pretty astronomical number but (I am) a little heartbroken it wasn’t with the Jays, but I think he’s going
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence questionable with a high-ankle sprain, the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) have signed Canadian QB Nathan Rourke to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns (7-5). The Jaguars made the roster move on Saturday. Lawrence suffered the injury late in Monday night's 34-31 overtime loss to Cincinnati. If Lawrence can't play on Sunday, backup C.J. Beathard is expected to make his first start since the 2020 regular-se
BRANDON, Man. — Fourteen-year-old Jaxon Jacobson scored twice in his Western Hockey League debut and the Brandon Wheat Kings went on to beat the Moose Jaw Warriors 5-4 in the shootout on Friday. Roger McQueen, Dominik Petr and Jayden Wiens scored in the shootout as Brandon (14-11-5) won its fourth straight. Brett Hyland and Nate Danielson had goals in regulation time. Carson Bjarnason made 27 saves and turned aside 7 of 9 skaters in the shootout for the win. Brayden Schuurman struck twice for Mo
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles security chief who was ejected in last week's game for his role in a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw is barred by the NFL from the sideline for Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys, the team announced Saturday. Dom DiSandro is allowed to travel with the team and perform all other work duties when Philadelphia (10-2) plays at Dallas (9-3). But he is not allowed on the sideline. “This is an ongoing conversation with the NFL, and we are going to respect
The DP World Tour will not be rushed into ripping up its Ryder Cup eligibility rules and will instead see where the merger negotiations go in the wake of Jon Rahm’s £450 million LIV move before bowing to Rory McIlroy’s demands.
Evan Bouchard had two goals and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Friday night for their sixth straight win. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists as for the Oilers, who have won nine of 12. Stuart Skinner had 17 saves.