Photos: Duke basketball vs UNC Charlotte

The No. 22 Duke men’s basketball team defeated UNC-Charlotte 80-56 Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, after two loses on the road.

It is only the third meeting between the Blue Devils and the 49ers.

Duke was without guard Tyrese Proctor, who sprained his ankle in their loss at Georgia Tech.

Duke’s Jeremy Roach (3) drives around Charlotte’s Nik Graves (10) during the first half of Duke’s game against Charlotte at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski (30) drives by Charlotte’s Lu’Cye Patterson (25) and Dean Reiber (21) during the first half of Duke’s game against Charlotte at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Duke’s Mark Mitchell (25) drives to the basket as Charlotte’s Igor Milicic Jr. (24) defends during the second half of Duke’s 80-56 victory over Charlotte at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Duke’s Jeremy Roach (3) drives to the basket as Charlotte’s Dishon Jackson (1) defends during the first half of Duke’s game against Charlotte at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Duke’s Tyrese Proctor yells to the team during the second half of Duke’s 80-56 victory over Charlotte at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.