Photos: Duke basketball defeats Southern Indiana

The No. 9 Duke men’s basketball defeated Southern Indiana 80-62 in the final game of the Blue Devil Challenge at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

It is the first ever meeting between the Blue Devils and the Screaming Eagles.

Keep checking back for more images.

Southern Indiana’s Javius Moore (1) fouls Duke’s Tyrese Proctor (5) after Proctor dunked the ball during Duke’s 80-62 victory over Southern Indiana at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Moore and Proctor were both called for a technical.

Southern Indiana’s Javius Moore (1) fouls Duke’s Tyrese Proctor (5) after Proctor dunked the ball during Duke’s 80-62 victory over Southern Indiana at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Moore and Proctor were both called for a technical.

Duke’s Jeremy Roach (3) drives around Southern Indiana’s Nolan Causwell (4) during the first half of Duke’s game against Southern Indiana at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Duke’s Jaylen Blakes (2) defends Southern Indiana’s Jeremiah Hernandez (33) during the first half of Duke’s game against Southern Indiana at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Duke’s Caleb Foster (1) shoots as Southern Indiana’s Nick Hittle (50) defends during the first half of Duke’s game against Southern Indiana at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.