Photos: Duke basketball defeats Michigan State in a Top 20 matchup

The No. 9 Duke men’s basketball defeated No. 18 Michigan State 74-65 in the Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago Tuesday night.

It’s the first time the Blue Devils will face Tom Izzo and the Spartans since Jon Scheyer became head coach at Duke.

Izzo was 3-13 against former coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski (30) and Tyrese Proctor (5) fight Michigan State’s Jaden Akins (3) for a rebound during the first half of Duke’s game against Michigan State in the Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, IL, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski (30) looks to drive past Michigan State’s A.J. Hoggard (11) during the first half of Duke’s game against Michigan State in the Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, IL, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Duke’s Mark Mitchell (25) heads to the basket as Michigan State’s Malik Hall (25) defends during the first half of Duke’s game against Michigan State in the Champions Classic at the United Center in Chicago, IL, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.