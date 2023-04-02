Photos: Dreamville Festival 2023 comes to Raleigh, NC’s Dix Park

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival has descended on Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park this weekend with headliners like Usher, Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, Burna Boy, Drake and Cole himself.

Now in its third year, Dreamville organizers are expecting 100,000 festival-goers over two days.

Cole, who grew up in Fayetteville, started the festival in 2019 to give back to his home state and create a hip-hop and R&B festival for the East Coast. It’s also a way to showcase the artists on Cole’s Dreamville music label.

Here are photos from the North Carolina festival. Check back as this gallery will be updated through the weekend.

City Girls bring the fire at the Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jessie Revez performs at the Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, April 1, 2023.