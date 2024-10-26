Photos: Dodgers, Yankees, Shohei Ohtani, and Aaron Judge in the starriest World Series in decades

Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam in the 10th inning of Game 1 of the World Series against the Yankees at Dodger Stadium. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers and New York Yankees will play Major League Baseball's starriest World Series in decades.

This figures to be the first World Series featuring five MVPs: the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, and the Yankees’ Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Ohtani and Judge are the likely MVPs this year, marking the first Series to feature both since in 2012. This will be the first Series with a pair of 50-home run hitters in Judge and Ohtani.

This is just the fifth World Series since the wild card era started in 1995 involving the teams with the best records in each league.

(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman hits a grand slam in the 10th inning to give the Dodgers a Game 1 win in the World Series against the Yankees.

(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers teammates congratulate shortstop Mookie Betts after a sacrifice fly brought in the tying run.

(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman, left, celebrates with teammate Shohei Ohtani, after Ohtani scored the tying run in the eighth inning.

Dodgers third baseman Kiké Hernández, right, reacts after scoring in the fifth inning.

(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers shortstop Tommy Edman makes a diving save to prevent a run from scoring in the sixth inning.

(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani doubles off the wall in the eighth inning of Game 1 of the World Series against the Yankees at Dodger Stadium.

(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo makes an over-the-shoulder catch in the fourth inning.

(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is tagged out by Dodgers catcher Will Smith after striking out in the third inning.

(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Fernando Valenzuela's wife, Linda, center, is comforted by family during a moment of silence before the game.

(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Gonzalo Gonzalez wears a blue sombrero to honor late Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela.

(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers fans watch as a fleet of four F/A-18 Hornet aircraft fly over while Brad Paisley performs the national anthem to kick off Game 1 of the World Series against the Yankees at Dodger Stadium.

